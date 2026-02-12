Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN): Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors will propose for the AGM to get a power of attorney to pay-out an ordinary cash dividend of up to NOK 1.50 per share, to be paid partly with NOK 1 in May and up to NOK 0.50 in November, for the accounting year of 2025. The formal decision regarding the dividend will be made on the company's Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 20 May 2026.

Dividend amount (per share): NOK 1

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 21 May 2026

Ex-date: 22 May 2026

Record date: 26 May 2026

Payment date (on or about): 29 May 2026

Date of approval: 20 May 2026





Key information relating to the second dividend payment which is planned in November will be communicated in due time.





For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.