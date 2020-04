The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has decided to recall Luke Staniczek from the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee will continue with three members including Meelis Asi (Chairman of the Audit Committee), Ain Hanschmidt and Mare Puusaag.



Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee