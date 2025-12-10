AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hanschmidt, Ain

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 24.11.2025

Place of transaction: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 40,602; Unit price: 0.566 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 40,602; Volume weighted average price: 0.566 EUR

Transaction date: 01.12.2025

Place of transaction: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.571 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.571 EUR

Transaction date: 03.12.2025

Place of transaction: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 26,627; Unit price: 0.570 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 26,627; Volume weighted average price: 0.570 EUR





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170