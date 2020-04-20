MEDFORD, Mass., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agero , a market leader in driver assistance services for automotive manufacturers and insurance providers in North America, announced it has been named a winner in the “Executive of the Year” and “Organization of the Year” categories in the 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.



Agero is at the forefront of a major transformation, providing simplicity and peace of mind in the chaotic world of roadside assistance. Working with leading automakers and insurers to drive next-gen experiences forward, Agero is automating the entire industry, taking manual processes and redefining them as digital services. Innovative technology, a vetted service provider network, emergency trained agents and massive data volume support the company’s transformative digital roadside platform powered by Swoop, comprehensive accident management services, knowledgeable consumer affairs and connected vehicle capabilities, and beyond, enabling our company to deliver a transparent and connected service experience for consumers during their critical moments of need.

Business Intelligence Group recognized Agero for:

Exceptional leadership under vice president of contact center operations Chris Richard, who materially transformed the contact center and customer service organization, driving significant impact to the enterprise with optimized workforce management, new technology and creative associate engagement. As a result, his team is delivering greater efficiency and productivity while improving customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

A highly committed and empathetic team that supports drivers through potentially life-threatening situations and plays a vital role providing help, a calming presence and reassurance during a high stress situation. The team has delivered more consistent and better service levels and reduced consumer concerns year over year.

Responsive digital tools – including machine learning technologies – and massive data volume to provide the right context for each interaction, increase efficiency and enhance performance to provide as seamless experience for motorists.

As a provider of roadside assistance, accident management and consumer affairs services, Agero’s contact center organization and leadership serve tens of thousands of consumers a day. These associates are every day heroes and the empathy, professionalism and initiative they bring to work is unmatched,” said George Horvat, Chief Operations Officer, Agero. “Our selection as a Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award winner underscores our long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional support, efficient service and peace of mind when consumers need it most.”

“Year after year the role of customer service plays a more important role in all of our lives,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Agero as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Agero

Agero’s mission is to safeguard consumers on the road through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human powered solutions, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their drivers. We are a leading provider of driving solutions, including roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics. The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to more than 12 million requests annually for assistance. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com and follow on Twitter @AgeroNews .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

