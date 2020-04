STRONG OPERATIONAL RESULTS OF THE RETAIL PORTFOLIO PRIOR TO THE OUTBREAK OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS





Decrease in net result from core activities per share to € 1.21 (31 March 2019: € 1.53), mainly due to Covid-19 impact;



Net asset value per share of €88.76 at 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: €88.27);



Total value of the investment properties portfolio of € 958.9 mln (31 December 2019: € 961.3 mln).

