BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining the development and use of certain antibodies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The infectious diseases include Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



The patent application, entitled “COMPUTER-GUIDED DESIGN OF ANTIBODIES INCLUDING NEUTRALIZING SARS-CoV-2 BINDING AGENTS”, outlines compositions and methods for generating antibodies to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus causing COVID-19) using computer-based simulation technology. Such antibodies are envisioned to prevent and treat the life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19. The use of computer simulation creates highly targeted antibodies by improving pre-existing antibodies. The improvements include, but are not limited to, creating higher affinity and/or specificity antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein (the protein which the virus uses to infect cells) versus the unmodified antibody. The resulting therapeutic antibodies are expected to quickly and specifically recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bind to it, and neutralize it. The patent application also provides compositions and methods, using similar technologies, for cancer-directed antibodies.

Separately, BriaCell announced on April 14, 2020 ( link ) the filing of a coronavirus immunotherapy patent, which expands on the clinical applications of BriaCell’s whole-cell immunotherapies to those of infectious diseases including the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

BriaCell has filed in April 2020 two distinct yet complimentary provisional patent applications related to 1) Immunotherapy and 2) Antibody-Based Treatment, outlined as follows:

Patent Application 1 (April 14, 2020 press release): Immunotherapy Approach

“INDUCING IMMUNE RESPONSES BY TRANSFORMING CANCER CELLS INTO ANTIGEN-PRESENTING CELLS”;

Based on molecular analyses of BriaCell’s whole-cell immunotherapy anti-tumor product candidate, designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and destroy the patient’s tumors by acting as antigen-presenting cells.

Patent Application 2 (April 21, 2020 press release): Antibody-Based Treatment Approach

“COMPUTER-GUIDED DESIGN OF ANTIBODIES INCLUDING NEUTRALIZING SARS-CoV-2 BINDING AGENTS”;

Antibodies designed and selected to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 using computer simulation – envisioned to prevent and treat the life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19;

BriaCell hypothesizes that antibodies may quickly and specifically recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bind to it, and neutralize it.

The patent application seeks protection for the design of new therapeutic antibodies and methods for their use.

The Company cautions that COVID-19 therapeutic development is still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to treat, prevent or eliminate the COVID-19 virus at this time.

The Company’s scientific experts have read and approved the scientific disclosures contained in the press release.

About Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Coronavirus Disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19, refers to a new disease, caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans. The novel coronavirus is also called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2; previously known as 2019-nCoV). The clinical spectrum of SARS-CoV-2 infection appears to be wide, ranging from asymptomatic infection, and mild upper respiratory tract illness to severe viral pneumonia with respiratory failure and even death, with many patients being hospitalized with pneumonia.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

