ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today a number of internal promotions that will be effective on May 1, 2020.

In recent years, Gray Television has grown into a leading national broadcaster with a much larger scale, depth, and diversity.  Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell said, “It is now time for Gray to improve its management structure to better reflect the company that we have become and better enable our stations and businesses to serve their viewers and customers.  We are thrilled to promote several excellent individuals who have made significant and effective contributions to our success and who will be critical to the continued growth of Gray Television for the long-term.”

Gray promotes the following professionals to Senior Vice President:

 Karen YougerSenior Vice President, Sales Operations
 Jay Cowart Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer
 Sabra Cowart Senior Vice President, Financial Reporting
 Vance Luke Senior Vice President, Controller
 Rob Folliard Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Distribution
 Jan Goldstein Senior Vice President, Human Resources
 Ellenann Yelverton Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel

In addition, Gray names the following individuals as Vice President:

 OPERATIONS 
 Ryan Burlison Vice President, Sales Training and Development
 Glen Hale Vice President, Digital Content & Audience Development
 Brandon OmohundroVice President, Digital Operations
 Erin Overstreet Vice President, Digital Sales
 Garrett PopeVice President, Traffic and Sales Systems
   
 ADMINISTRATION 
 John Alexander Vice President, Assistant General Counsel
 Robin Collins Vice President, Tax
 Brittany CookVice President, Internal Reporting
 Andre HolmesVice President, Financial Analysis
 James Jefferies Vice President, IT Operations
 Brian Morris Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer
 Angela Moyle Vice President, Shared Services
 Mike Zima Vice President, External Reporting

Finally, Gray recognizes the following professionals as Corporate Officers:

 Claire FergusonAssistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel
 Maurice GibsonAssistant Vice President, Employee Relations
 Keith Hildibrand Assistant Vice President, Benefits
 Doris JonesAssistant Vice President, Shared Services
 Will JoslinAssistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel 
 Lindzy McQueen Assistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel

President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney observed, “Gray Television strives to develop and cultivate the best talent.  We believe that the current public health emergency is no reason to delay recognizing key talent or to delay improving our internal management structure.  Yet we also recognize that today’s promotions acknowledge the skills, experience, and achievements of just a portion of the dedicated professionals in our corporate and shared services groups who work hard every day to support our portfolio of leading local television stations, production companies, and digital platforms.”

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households.  Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service.   Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit  www.gray.tv.

#          #          #

Gray Contacts

Web site: www.gray.tv

Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 404-266-5512
Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, 334-206-1400
Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333