NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, announced today the company will virtually ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on April 22, 2020 in recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week. Progyny also announced today that it is now providing its fertility benefits solution to Nasdaq’s U.S. employees.



National Infertility Awareness Week brings attention to the far-reaching impact of infertility and the struggle that millions of people endure to build their family. Progyny and its partners share a common goal of removing the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families.

To recognize the millions who struggle with infertility and honor the leading employers who are taking action to support their employees achieve their dreams of building a family, David Schlanger, CEO of Progyny, will participate in the virtual Opening Bell Ceremony on April 22, 2020 from 9:15 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

“With the difficult situation that the world-wide community is currently struggling with, this is a time when we all reflect on what we value the most, including the importance of family. That makes this an ideal opportunity to recognize and support those who need help to achieve their dreams of family,” said Schlanger. “We are honored to welcome Nasdaq into the Progyny family where they will join over 135 other leading employers who are providing comprehensive and inclusive fertility benefits to their employees.”

“Here at Nasdaq, we are always evaluating new ways to support the Nasdaq family’s needs for the future,” said Bryan Smith, Chief People Officer at Nasdaq. “Adding Progyny to Nasdaq’s Benefits will allow our U.S. employees access to a premier network of fertility specialists, comprehensive coverage for the latest fertility technologies, and personalized support from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate.”

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be webcasted online. If you’d like to view the ceremony live, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony .

To learn more about Progyny, visit www.progyny.com .

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the U.S. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been named a CNBC 50 Disruptor for three years in a row, to the INC. 5000, Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC, and Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for two years in a row, and Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information, visit www.progyny.com .

