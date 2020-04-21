San Francisco, CA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco-based entrepreneur Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, has been one of the most active philanthropists and proponents of veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the nation. As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold and devastate communities, Swords to Plowshares mission to end veteran homelessness is more urgent than ever to both our community and the veterans we serve.

For veterans who remain unsheltered during COVID-19, many are among the most vulnerable to serious health complications from the disease. The majority are seniors, disabled, extremely low-income, and aged beyond their years, often due to service-related injuries and time on the streets. Swords to Plowshares has continued to move these veterans off the streets and into housing in a rapid and safe fashion.

Craig Newmark Philanthropies has graciously donated $150,000 to jump start our $1,000,000 campaign to ensure our frontline staff and the vulnerable veterans we serve, are safe and taken care of during this global pandemic.

“We owe a lot to vets and their families,” said Craig Newmark. “It's time to pay down that debt, again, and again.”

“We are grateful for the support of Craig Newmark and his philanthropic organization during this unprecedented crisis,” said Michael Blecker executive director of Swords to Plowshares. “This generous donation will help us continue to support homeless, at-risk, and other vulnerable veterans during this incredibly difficult time.”



About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark Philanthropies was created by craigslist founder Craig Newmark to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. The organization works to advance people and grassroots organizations that are getting stuff done in areas that include trustworthy journalism, voter protection, gender diversity in technology, and veterans and military families. For more information, please visit: https://craignewmarkphilanthropies.org/.

About Swords to Plowshares



Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides counseling and case management, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at http://www.stp-sf.org.

Attachment

Kevin C Miller Swords to Plowshares 559-681-3879 kevin.miller@stp-sf.org