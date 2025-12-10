Holiday Meal & Giveaway for Veterans in San Francisco & Oakland

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares will host its annual holiday celebrations for veterans in Oakland today, December 10th, and in San Francisco tomorrow, December 11th. The organization’s annual Cold Nights, Warm Hearts drive aims to decrease isolation and loneliness among Bay Area veterans, especially those who are currently unhoused or recently connected to supportive services.

300 veterans in San Francisco and Oakland will receive duffel bags filled with cold weather essentials, hygiene items, and non-perishable food. Veterans will also share a traditional holiday meal, play games like bingo, listen to carols, and enjoy festive treats, providing them the opportunity to connect with peers and support staff alike.

This year, cuts to federal programs including Medicaid and SNAP highlighted the fact that veterans depend on general safety net programs – beyond what the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides. California is home to both the largest population of veterans experiencing homelessness and the highest number of veterans who utilize SNAP. To reduce food insecurity, Swords to Plowshares provides daily meals at its six permanent supportive housing sites and San Francisco Veterans Community Center.

“Every day, we provide meals and supportive programs to veterans, but our holiday tradition of Cold Nights, Warm Hearts is a special way to focus on the joy and connection many veterans so desperately need during this time of year,” says Tramecia Garner, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. “We’re grateful for our community of supporters who continue to generously step up to strengthen this critical work, and I look forward to celebrating the season with the veterans we serve.”

Cold Nights, Warm Hearts Holiday Celebrations

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

11:00AM - 1:00PM

Swords to Plowshares Oakland Veterans Center

330 Franklin Street, Suite 100

Oakland, CA 94607

and

Thursday, December 11, 2025

1:00PM - 3:00PM

Swords to Plowshares Veterans Community Center

1060 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Top Donors of Cold Nights, Warm Hearts:

This year’s celebrations could not happen without the financial contributions of local companies committed to supporting veterans: Signature Aviation, Carmel Partners, Newcastle Partners, and W. Bradley Electric. In-kind contributions were generously donated by Cooley LLP and Western Digital.

For more information on how to support Bay Area veterans during the holidays, please visit www.swords-to-plowshares.org/cnwh.



About Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved veterans through comprehensive services including housing, legal assistance, employment, and mental health care. Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares operates in the San Francisco Bay Area and has become a national model for veteran services. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares by visiting www.swords-to-plowshares.org.