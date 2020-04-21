VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. (the “Manager”), the manager of the Qwest Energy Canadian Resource Class, a class of shares of Qwest Funds Corp. (the “Fund”), announced today that it intends to terminate the Fund effective on or about June 25, 2020. The decision to terminate the Fund was based on Canadian investors’ continuing disinterest in oil and gas sector investments and the Fund’s small assets under management.



The Manager will send a notice to each investor regarding the termination. Existing shareholders of the Fund will be able to redeem their shares of the Fund prior to the termination date. No further purchases of the Fund will be accepted. Each shareholder remaining on the date of the termination will receive cash in the amount equivalent to the net asset value per Fund share multiplied by the number of shares of the Fund held by such shareholder.

About Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. is the registered portfolio management firm that provides management and portfolio advisory services to the investment funds offered by the Qwest group of companies, including the Qwest Energy Canadian Resource Class, AlphaDelta Tactical Growth Class, AlphaDelta Canadian Focused Equity Class, AlphaDelta Canadian Growth of Dividend Income Class and AlphaDelta Growth of Dividend Income Class of Qwest Funds Corp.