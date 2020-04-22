The Shareholders of Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) have previously been invited to Annual General Meeting in Anoto, to be held on Monday, 18 May 2020 at 10 a.m. at the premises of Setterwalls Advokatbyrå, Sturegatan 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. The invitation is hereby complemented by the following proposals for resolution.



Proposals

Soltworks Co. Ltd. (the “Major Shareholder”) representing approximately 19 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company, has informed the Company regarding its intention to present at the AGM the proposals set out in items 9-11.

Determination of number of board members (item 9)

The Major Shareholder proposes that the Board of Directors shall consist of four board members elected by the general meeting.

Remuneration for the board members and the auditor (item 10)

The Major Shareholder proposes that the total remuneration for the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 1,200,000, of which SEK 600,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 300,000 shall be paid to each of the other board members elected by the AGM who are not employees of the Group. The proposed member of the Board of Directors WC Lee, who is a Director of the Major Shareholder, has waived his right to board remuneration.

The Major Shareholder proposes that the audit fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Election of board members and Chairman of the Board of Directors (item 11)

As members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM, the Major Shareholder proposes re-election of Perry Ha and Anders Sjögren. As new members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM, the Major Shareholder proposes election of WC Lee and Dennis Song. Information on the proposed members will be available on Anoto’s website www.anoto.com.

The Major Shareholder also proposes election of Perry Ha as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The registered accounting firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB was elected auditor at the AGM 2017 for a period of four years. Accordingly, the task of appointing an auditor is scheduled to occur at the AGM 2021. Grant Thornton Sweden AB has appointed the authorised public accountant Mats Pålsson as auditor-in-charge.

