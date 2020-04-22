NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its third quarter fiscal 2020 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-667-0469, and the international dial-in number is 1-346-406-0807. The Conference ID is 4498058. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investor.onepeloton.com .

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 6, 2020 through May 13, 2020. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 4498058.



About Peloton

Peloton is the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 2 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. We make fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage our Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovation company at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton App, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS and Android, Chromecast, most tablets and computers and Fire TV.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.