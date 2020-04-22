Revenue of $767 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2020

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.43

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.61, excluding $0.18 per share related to restructuring activities, net of tax, as a result of the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center

Initiates fiscal third quarter 2020 revenue guidance of $790 to $830 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.72 to $0.82, excluding unforeseen material impacts relating to COVID-19

NEENAH, Wis., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 4, 2020, and guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending July 4, 2020.

Three Months Ended Apr 4, 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Q2F20 Results (3) Q3F20 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $767 $790 to $830 Operating margin 2.2% 3.8% to 4.2% Diluted EPS (1) $0.43 $0.72 to $0.82 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Adjusted operating margin 3.0% Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $0.61 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 11.4% Economic return 2.6% (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.19 for Q2F20 results and $0.21 for Q3F20 guidance.

(2) Excludes $0.18 per share related to restructuring activities, net of tax, as a result of the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center. Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.

(3) On March 2 and March 23, 2020, Plexus announced updates to its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook. The Company stated that it expected its fiscal second quarter revenue to fall below its previously issued guidance range as a result of COVID-19 impacts.



Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Information

Won 36 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $248 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four quarter wins total $844 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $13.2 million of our shares at an average price of $58.57 per share under our existing share repurchase program, which program we suspended indefinitely in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “We achieved fiscal second quarter revenue of $767 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.61, excluding $0.18 due to the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center. While our results were impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, our teams demonstrated their ability and resolve to mitigate the challenges and complexities of COVID-19. We remain committed to delivering for our customers and helping to create the products that build a better world. These include critical medical products being used by healthcare workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID‑19 and consist of: infusion pumps, portable ultrasounds, hospital bed electronics, portable patient monitors, ventilators, mobile x-ray electronics and diagnostic test systems. In addition to supporting the fight against COVID-19, Plexus continues to produce products that support the essential infrastructure needs of our communities."

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “Despite the precipitous onset of COVID‑19, we delivered a return on invested capital of 11.4% in the quarter. This generated an economic return of 260 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital, creating solid shareholder value. Further, we believe that Plexus is well-positioned with a strong balance sheet as we face the future challenges presented by COVID-19. As of April 4, 2020, cash totaled $227 million while debt totaled $294 million. In addition, we have significant funding availability through our revolving credit facility should future needs arise.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We are dedicated to the health and safety of our team members. As such, we continue to invest in our policies and protocols to operate in the safest manner possible. As we look forward to our fiscal third quarter, we expect to deliver revenue in the range of $790 to $830 million and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.72 to $0.82. In providing this guidance, we have taken into consideration known constraints on the global supply chain, workforce challenges, as well as the potential operational inefficiencies that could occur due to COVID-19; however, our guidance assumes no large scale closures of our facilities, or those of our suppliers or customers, due to COVID-19, nor does it assume that the COVID-19 outbreak will materially impact end markets beyond what has already occurred. We commit to providing timely and transparent updates should negative material changes to our revenue and EPS expectations occur within the quarter.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended Apr 4, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Mar 30, 2019 (in thousands, except EPS) Q2F20 Q1F20 Q2F19 Revenue $ 767,364 $ 852,409 $ 789,051 Gross profit 61,445 79,190 70,636 Operating income 17,209 39,934 33,174 Net income 12,926 31,006 24,758 Diluted EPS 0.43 1.03 0.79 Adjusted net income (1) 18,299 30,192 24,758 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) 0.61 1.00 0.79 Gross margin 8.0 % 9.3 % 9.0 % Operating margin 2.2 % 4.7 % 4.2 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 3.0 % 4.7 % 4.2 % ROIC (1) 11.4 % 14.7 % 13.3 % Economic return (1) 2.6 % 5.9 % 4.3 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

The Company measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. The Company also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects the Company’s market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue during the fiscal second quarter, up two percentage points from the fiscal first quarter of 2020.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Apr 4, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Mar 30, 2019 Q2F20 Q1F20 Q2F19 Americas $ 334 $ 353 $ 364 Asia-Pacific 388 451 378 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 74 85 76 Elimination of inter-segment sales (29) (37) (29) Total Revenue $ 767 $ 852 $ 789





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Apr 4, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Mar 30, 2019 Q2F20 Q1F20 Q2F19 Healthcare/Life Sciences $ 271 35 % $ 312 37 % $ 300 38 % Industrial/Commercial 287 37 % 310 36 % 250 32 % Aerospace/Defense 157 21 % 172 20 % 140 18 % Communications 52 7 % 58 7 % 99 12 % Total Revenue $ 767 $ 852 $ 789

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return, and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the fiscal second quarter was 11.4%. The Company defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a three-quarter period for the fiscal second quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2020 is 8.8%. ROIC for the fiscal second quarter less the Company’s weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 2.6%.

Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended April 4, 2020, cash flows used by operations was $29.3 million, less capital expenditures of $17.0 million, resulting in negative free cash flow of $46.3 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Apr 4, 2020

Q2F20 Jan 4, 2020

Q1F20 Mar 30, 2019

Q2F19 Days in Accounts Receivable 55 49 51 Days in Contract Assets 13 12 10 Days in Inventory 99 87 102 Days in Accounts Payable (62 ) (61 ) (61 ) Days in Cash Deposits (18 ) (16 ) (16 ) Annualized Cash Cycle * 87 71 86 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 4, Mar 30 Apr 4, Mar 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 767,364 $ 789,051 $ 1,619,773 $ 1,554,595 Cost of sales 705,919 718,415 1,479,138 1,411,576 Gross profit 61,445 70,636 140,635 143,019 Operating expenses Selling and administrative expenses 38,233 37,462 77,489 72,894 Restructuring and impairment charges 6,003 — 6,003 — Operating income 17,209 33,174 57,143 70,125 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,814 ) (3,145 ) (7,946 ) (5,394 ) Interest income 533 440 1,178 965 Miscellaneous 154 (1,773 ) (2,019 ) (2,885 ) Income before income taxes 14,082 28,696 48,356 62,811 Income tax expense 1,156 3,938 4,424 15,827 Net income $ 12,926 $ 24,758 $ 43,932 $ 46,984 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.81 $ 1.50 $ 1.52 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.79 $ 1.46 $ 1.48 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,291 30,603 29,216 31,003 Diluted 29,925 31,385 29,999 31,836





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Apr 4, Sept 28, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,830 $ 223,761 Restricted cash 1,458 2,493 Accounts receivable 462,812 488,284 Contract assets 111,277 90,841 Inventories 765,818 700,938 Prepaid expenses and other 27,537 31,974 Total current assets 1,594,732 1,538,291 381,668 384,224 Operating lease right-of-use asset 74,371 — Deferred income taxes 14,071 13,654 Other 30,356 64,714 Total non-current assets 500,466 462,592 Total assets $ 2,095,198 $ 2,000,883 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 107,880 $ 100,702 Accounts payable 483,441 444,944 Customer deposits 136,545 139,841 Accrued salaries and wages 53,199 73,555 Other accrued liabilities 119,792 106,461 Total current liabilities 900,857 865,503 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 186,327 187,278 Accrued income taxes payable 53,899 59,572 Long-term operating lease liabilities 39,617 — Deferred income taxes 6,363 5,305 Other liabilities 15,577 17,649 Total non-current liabilities 301,783 269,804 Total liabilities 1,202,640 1,135,307 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 53,414 and 52,917 shares issued, respectively, and 29,186 and 29,004 shares outstanding, respectively 534 529 Additional paid-in-capital 607,446 597,401 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 24,228 and 23,913, respectively (912,731 ) (893,247 ) Retained earnings 1,221,532 1,178,677 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,223 ) (17,784 ) Total shareholders’ equity 892,558 865,576 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,095,198 $ 2,000,883





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 4, Jan 4, Mar 30, Apr 4, Mar 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income, as reported 17,209 $ 39,934 $ 33,174 57,143 $ 70,125 Operating margin, as reported 2.2% 4.7% 4.2% 3.5% 4.5% Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges (1) 6,003 — — 6,003 — Adjusted operating income $ 23,212 $ 39,934 $ 33,174 $ 63,146 $ 70,125 Adjusted operating margin 3.0% 4.7% 4.2% 3.9% 4.5% Net income, as reported $ 12,926 $ 31,006 $ 24,758 $ 43,932 $ 46,984 Non-GAAP adjustments: Special tax impacts (2) — (814 ) — (814 ) 7,035 Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) 5,373 — — 5,373 — Adjusted net income $ 18,299 $ 30,192 $ 24,758 $ 48,491 $ 54,019 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.43 $ 1.03 $ 0.79 $ 1.46 $ 1.48 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Special tax impacts (2) — (0.03 ) — (0.02 ) 0.22 Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) 0.18 — — 0.18 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 1.00 $ 0.79 $ 1.62 $ 1.70 (1) During the three months ended April 4, 2020, restructuring costs of $6.0 million, or $5.4 million net of taxes, were incurred due to the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center.

(2) During the three months ended January 4, 2020, there was $1.9 million in tax benefits related to US foreign tax credit regulations issued during the quarter, partially offset by $1.1 million of tax expense as a result of special tax items. During the six months ended March 30, 2019, special tax expense of $7.0 million was recorded in accordance with new regulations issued in November 2018 under U.S. Tax Reform. These regulations impacted the treatment of foreign taxes paid.







PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Six Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 4, Jan 4, Mar 30, 2020 2020 2019 Operating income, as reported 57,143 $ 39,934 $ 70,125 Restructuring costs + 6,003 + — + — Adjusted operating income $ 63,146 $ 39,934 $ 70,125 x 2 x 4 x 2 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 126,292 $ 159,736 $ 140,250 Adjusted effective tax rate x 13 % x 13 % x 15 % Tax impact 16,418 20,766 21,038 Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $ 109,874 $ 138,970 $ 119,212 Average invested capital ÷ $ 964,894 ÷ $ 942,793 ÷ $ 898,929 ROIC 11.4 % 14.7 % 13.3 % Weighted average cost of capital - 8.8 % - 8.8 % - 9.0 % Economic return 2.6 % 5.9 % 4.3 %





Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Apr 4, Jan 4, Sept 28, Mar 30, Dec 29, Sept 29, Calculations 2020 2020 2019 2019 2018 2018 Equity $ 892,558 $ 908,372 $ 865,576 $ 875,444 $ 905,163 $ 921,143 Plus: Debt and finance leases - current 107,880 67,847 100,702 93,197 8,633 5,532 Operating leases - current (1) (2) 8,546 9,185 — — — — Debt and finance leases - long-term 186,327 186,827 187,278 187,120 187,567 183,085 Operating leases - long-term (2) 39,617 36,473 — — — — Less: Cash and cash equivalents (225,830 ) (252,914 ) (223,761 ) (184,028 ) (188,799 ) (297,269 ) $ 1,009,098 $ 955,790 $ 929,795 $ 971,733 $ 912,564 $ 812,491





(1) Included in Other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (2) In the fiscal first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted and applied Topic 842 to all leases using the modified retrospective method of adoption. The prior year comparative information has not been restated and continued to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for fiscal 2019 and 2018.



