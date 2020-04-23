PRESS RELEASE

Groupe Renault’s revenues of €10,125 million in the first quarter of 2020

·The Group sold 672,962 vehicles in the quarter, down -25.9% in a global market down -24.6%1.

·Group revenues reached €10,125 million (-19.2%) in the quarter. At constant exchange rates and perimeter2, the decrease would have been -18.3%.

·Renault’s Board of Directors decided on April 9, 2020 to no longer propose the distribution of a dividend at the Annual General Meeting of June 19, 2020.

·Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group suspended its 2020 guidance in March 2020. To date, the impact that this pandemic will have on the Group's results is still impossible to assess. Groupe Renault will communicate a new guidance as soon as it considers that it is in a position to do so.

Boulogne-Billancourt, 04/23/2020

COMMERCIAL RESULTS: FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, the Global Automotive market experienced a decline of -24.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019. In order to protect its employees, and in compliance with the measures taken by the various governments, Groupe Renault suspended its commercial and production activities in most countries during the month of March and saw its global sales drop by -25.9%, to 672,962 units in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the previous year.

In Europe, in a market down by -26.2%, Groupe Renault’s sales fell by -36.0% to 321,756 units, with a sharp acceleration of this decline at the end of the quarter due to the shutdown of most of the Group’s industrial and commercial activities.

The Dacia brand, selling mainly to retail customers on a sharply declining channel, particularly in France (-41.7%), was strongly impacted and recorded a decline of -44.5% in its registrations. The Renault brand, meanwhile, fell by -32.3%.

In the electric vehicle segment in Europe, the Renault brand sold 22,810 vehicles in the first quarter with a market share of 17.3% mainly thanks to New ZOE.

In regions outside Europe, Group sales were down -13.4% in the first quarter.

In this crisis context, the new models launched in the second half of 2019 are delivering good performances in some countries. In Russia, the Renault brand recorded an increase in sales of +9.2% thanks to the success of Arkana, in a market up by +1.8%. In India, Triber enabled the Group to increase its sales by +3.5% despite a market down by -22.8%. In South Korea, Group sales increased by +20.1% thanks to the success of XM3 launched in February 2020, in a market down by -6.8%.

FIRST QUARTER REVENUES BY OPERATING SECTOR

In the first quarter of 2020, Group revenues amounted to €10,125 million (-19.2%).

At constant exchange rates and perimeter3, Group revenues would have decreased by -18.3%.

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to €8,591 million, down -21.3%.

This variation was mainly due to a decrease in volumes (-14.1 points).

Sales to partners had a negative impact of -6.1 points due to the sharp decline in the production of vehicles and components for Nissan, Daimler and Opel.

The negative -1.4 points currency effect was mainly due to the devaluation of the Argentinian Peso and Brazilian Real.

The price effect was positive by +2.8 points as a result of price increases to cover devaluations and product enrichment.

Mix effect and the others effect weighed respectively for -1.0 point and -1.5 points.

AVTOVAZ’s contribution to Group revenues amounted to €701 million in the quarter, down -8.6% after taking into account a positive currency effect of €14 million.

Mobility Services are now presented in a specific business segment and posted revenues of €6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Sales Financing (RCI Banque) revenues amounted to €827 million in the first quarter, down -2.0% compared to 2019, mainly due to a negative currency impact of -€19 million related to the Argentinian Peso and the Brazilian Real. The number of new financing contracts fell by -10.4% as a result of sales drop. Given the average duration of the financing contracts in the portfolio of more than three years and the good commercial performance in 2019, average performing assets have continued to increase (+6.1% compared to the first quarter of 2019) and reached €49.3 billion at the end of March 2020.

At March 31, 2020, total inventories (including the independent network) represented

660,000 units, compared to 656,000 at end March 2019.

The Automotive activity at March 31, 2020 held €10.3 billion of liquidity reserves (€15.8 billion at December 31, 2019).

In the current context linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and in a spirit of responsibility towards all of the Group’s stakeholders who are making efforts or are experiencing the effects of an unprecedented crisis, Renault’s Board of Directors has decided, on April 9, 2020, to no longer propose the distribution of a dividend at the Annual General Meeting of June 19, 2020.

OUTLOOK 2020

As stated on March 20, 2020 in the publication of the Universal Registration Document, the Group suspended its 2020 guidance due to the uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of plants and commercial establishments in many countries.

The Group undertakes to restart commercial and production activities in countries where safety and regulatory conditions permit and will implement all necessary measures to respond effectively to commercial demand.

To date, the impact that this pandemic will have on the Group's results is still impossible to assess. Groupe Renault will communicate a new guidance as soon as it considers that it is in a position to do so.

GROUPE RENAULT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES

(€ million) 2020 2019 Change

2020/2019 Q1 Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ 8,591 10,916 -21.3% AVTOVAZ 701 767 -8.6% Mobility Services 6 - +++ Sales Financing 827 844 -2.0% Total 10,125 12,527 -19.2%





GROUPE RENAULT’S TOP 15 MARKETS YEAR-TO-DATE MARCH 2020

Year-to-date 03-2020 Volumes(1) PC+LCV market

share (units) (in %) 1 Russia 115,713 29.04 2 France 110,467 24.38 3 Germany 43,298 5.65 4 Brazil 41,387 7.81 5 Italy 33,413 8.83 6 Spain + Canary Islands 28,284 11.08 7 Turkey 22,780 18.31 8 China 21,100 0.65 9 South Korea 19,988 5.27 10 India 19,858 2.55 11 United Kingdom 17,707 3.20 12 Belgium + Luxembourg 16,733 10.42 13 Morocco 13,523 42.07 14 Poland 11,514 9.53 15 Argentina 11,490 13.26

(1) Sales excluding Twizy

TOTAL GROUP’S SALES PC+LCV BY REGION

Q1 Regions 2020 2019 % var. France 110,467 178,057 -38.0% Europe (1) (Excl France) 211,283 324,996 -35.0% France + Europe Total 321,756 503,072 -36.0% Africa Middle East India Pacific 85,221 106,238 -19.8% Eurasia 168,191 158,454 +6.1% Americas 76,637 97,935 -21.7% China 21,157 42,703 -50.5% Total Excl France + Europe 351,206 405,330 -13.4% World 672,962 908,402 -25.9%

(1) Europe = European Union (excluding France & Romania), Island, Norway, Switzerland, Serbia and Balkan states





TOTAL GROUP’S SALES PC+LCV BY BRAND

Q1 2020 2019 % var RENAULT PC 353,599 471,076 -24.9% LCV 74,330 105,968 -29.9% PC+LCV 427,929 577,044 -25.8% RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS PC 19,535 15,690 +24.5% DACIA PC 101,778 171,392 -40.6% LCV 8,501 12,640 -32.7% PC+LCV 110,279 184,032 -40.1% LADA PC 87,884 90,892 -3.3% LCV 2,628 2,593 +1.3% PC+LCV 90,512 93,485 -3.2% ALPINE PC 367 1,409 -74.0% JINBEI&HUASONG PC 851 1,908 -55.4% LCV 19,205 34,834 -44.9% PC+LCV 20,056 36,742 -45.4% GROUPE RENAULT PC 568,298 752,367 -24.5% LCV 104,664 156,035 -32.9% PC+LCV 672,962 908,402 -25.9%

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.8 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2019, with 40 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

1 The evolution of the Global Automotive market for all brands also called Total Industry Volume (TIV) indicates the annual variation in sales* volumes of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles** in the main countries including USA & Canada, provided by official authorities or statistical agencies in each country, and consolidated by Groupe Renault to constitute this world market (TIV).

*Sales: registrations or deliveries or invoices according to the data available in each consolidated country.

**Light commercial vehicles of less than 5.1 tons.





2 In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year.





3 In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year.





