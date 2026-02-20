Implementation of the share buyback program

Boulogne-Billancourt, February 20, 2026

As part of the implementation of its share buyback program, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 600,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from February 20 up to and including February 25, 2026.

The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan “Shareplan 2026”.

The description of the share buyback program, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2025, under the 22nd resolution, is detailed on page 353 of Renault Group's 2024 Universal Registration Document.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com











RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

francois.rouget@renault.com

Attachment