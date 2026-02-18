PRESS RELEASE



February 18, 2026

Evolution in the composition of the Board of Directors

Boulogne-Billancourt, February 18, 2026 – The Board of Directors of Renault, during its meeting held today, decided, upon recommendation of the Governance and Compensation Committee, to propose to the Shareholders’ General Meeting of April 30, 2026, the appointment of Marie-José Donsion as an independent director for a four-year period.

She will succeed Pierre Fleuriot, whose term of office expires at the end of the Shareholders' General Meeting, and will join the Audit and Risks Committee in view of her expertise in accounting and financial matters.

The role of Lead Independent Director, currently held by Pierre Fleuriot, will be entrusted, at the end of the Shareholders' General Meeting, to Bernard Delpit (Chairman of the Audit and Risks Committee). The latter and Annette Winkler (Chairwoman of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee) will join the Governance and Compensation Committee, whose chairmanship will be entrusted to Armelle de Madre.

The members of the Board of Directors and its Chairman warmly thank Pierre Fleuriot for his involvement and his important contribution to the life of the Board of Directors over the past eight years.

In addition, in order to comply before June 30, 2026 with the new European regulation on the balanced representation of women and men among the directors representing employees, Sebastien Jacquet has announced his decision to leave his seat to a woman who will be appointed in May in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Company's bylaws, the amendment of which will be proposed to the Shareholders’ General Meeting of April 30, 2026 to take into account this new regulation.

The members of the Board of Directors and its Chairman welcome this decision and warmly thank Sébastien Jacquet for his contribution to the work of the Board of Directors since the end of 2024.

Biography:

Marie-José Donsion, born in 1971, graduated from the European School of Management (ESCP Europe). She has served as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing Finance, Digital and Information Systems for the Arkema Group since 2018. Prior to joining Arkema, she was Chief Financial Officer of the Alstom Group, after holding several senior finance positions and various roles across different businesses and subsidiaries in France and abroad. She began her career with the audit firm Coopers & Lybrand. With more than 25 years of experience in major international industrial companies, Marie José Donsion has built strong expertise in financial markets, led significant strategic transformation initiatives, and managed complex organizations.

