Oslo, Norway, 23 April 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is pleased to announce that IDEX’s fingerprint sensor and Tongxin Microelectronics’ Co., Ltd. (TMC) secure element have been included in a biometric payment card certified by China UnionPay. This is the first biometric payment card to be certified by China UnionPay.

TMC is a leading secure element supplier in China focused on the smart card industry and is partnering with IDEX to accelerate biometric smart card adoption. This successful certification leverages the collaboration that was announced less than a year ago.

A key part of IDEX’s strategy is to partner with secure element industry leaders such as TMC for providing solutions to all global card manufacturers. This ensures compatibility between the secure element and IDEX’s biometric solutions, and simplifies the card manufacturer’s development process.

“This certification uses TMC’s most advanced secure element and we expect to see it in many biometric cards in the future. When combined with IDEX’s TrustedBio™ solution it enables a high performance solution which fully leverages the level of flexibility and integration in our next generation product to provide the lowest cost solution and industry leading performance,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

John Zou, Vice President at TMC added: “We are excited to start seeing the results of the collaboration with IDEX Biometrics and to take the reference design to our customers. We see IDEX as a critical partner for driving the adoption of biometric cards, especially in China and the broader Asia Pacific region. We are looking forward to continued success with their next generation solution.”

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About TMC

Tongxin Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (TMC) is a fabless chip design company focusing on smart cards and related technologies. It provides chip solutions covering mobile communications, financial payment, identification, information security and IOT that are widely used in SIM cards, M2M devices, financial IC cards, mobile payment cards, social security cards, city cards, health cards, residence cards, SE, mPOS controller, USB-Keys, contactless readers, wireless charging，smart lock， etc, serving the global market.

Established at the end of 2001, TMC has engaged in its own core technology’s R&D, carrying out continuous innovation , won the first prize of National Scientific Progress once and hundreds of proprietary technology. TMC is a wholly subsidiary of Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 002049, “GUOXIN MICRO” for short), which is controlled by Tsinghua Unigroup. GUOXIN MICRO is one of the largest IC design listed companies. As the leading brand of security chip, relaying on Tsinghua Unigroup’s capital strength and Tsinghua University’s talent as well as technology accumulation, the company has been constantly refreshing its leading technology advantages, and becomes the most reliable industry partner with its high performance chip products and services, and steps forward to the forefront of smart security chip technology.

For more information, visit www.tsinghuaic.com/english/ and contact us：

Phone: +8610-82351818-310

E-mail: sales@tsinghuaic.com

Fax: 010-82357168

Address: 6th Floor, West Block, Building D, Tsinghua Tongfang Hi-tech Plaza, No.1 Wangzhuang Road, Haidian District, Beijing.

Zip code: 100083

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act