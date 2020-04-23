Suominen Corporation’s press release on April 23, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen invites analysts and investors to participate in its virtual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 12.00 a.m. At the event, Suominen's management will provide an update on the company's strategy, business and financials. The language of the event is English.



A more detailed program of the Capital Markets Day and instructions to participate virtually will be sent to the participants.



To sign up for the event, please contact Eeva Oinonen no later than May 20, 2020 by email eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com, or tel. +358 (0)10 214 3551. The presentation materials for the event will be published in English on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi/investors during the Capital Markets Day.

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3082



