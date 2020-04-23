Fingrid Oyj
Stock Exchange release 23 April 2020 at 11:00 EET
Fingrid Group – Management’s Review 1 January - 31 March 2020
Fingrid follows a six-month reporting period, as referred to in the Securities Markets Act, and publishes management’s reviews for the first three and nine months of the year; the management’s reviews contain key information illustrating the company’s financial and other development. The information presented in the Management’s Review relates to the Fingrid Group’s performance in January-March 2020 and the corresponding period of 2019, unless otherwise indicated. The figures presented here have been drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Management’s Review is not an interim report in accordance with the IAS 34 standard. The figures are unaudited.
Review by the President & CEO: “Warm start to the year weakened the result”
Due to the mild winter, electricity consumption in the early part of the year has been exceptionally low. Use of electricity has fallen year on year by almost ten per cent. At the end of last year, we decided to maintain the grid transmission fees for 2020 at the 2019 level. Due to the decline in electricity consumption, the company’s financial development in the first quarter has thus been weaker than in the previous year. In accordance with its earlier earnings guidance, Fingrid Group’s profit for the 2020 financial period, excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives and before taxes, is expected to slightly decline compared to the previous year.
The exceptional weather conditions have affected the operations of the entire Nordic electricity market. Due to the mild winter, the winter’s peak demand was just approximately 12,400 MWh/h, which is the lowest peak demand this millennium. The warm winter and the resulting low demand, combined with the high availability of hydropower and wind power, have led to extremely low electricity prices and large area price differences. Finland has imported electricity from Sweden, using the full transmission capacity between the countries, but existing transmission capacity has not been enough to meet the markets’ actual need. Subsequently, major price differences have resulted between the countries from time to time. The high availability of cross-border connections in situations such as this is paramount. We were highly successful in this, because there were no disturbances in our DC connections during the first quarter. In terms of Fingrid’s finances, the market situation can be seen in increased congestion income, which we will use for future transmission grid investments that will improve the operations of the markets.
We have worked methodically to protect ourselves from the corona epidemic and adopted exceptional measures well in advance. As a critical player in the society, we are well prepared for different exceptional situations. We have focussed on the continuity of our operations, but we have simultaneously strived to keep our business going as well as possible in other respects too. Our investment projects have proceeded according to the planned schedules, even in these exceptional circumstances.
In its early stages the corona epidemic has not had a major impact on electricity consumption in Finland and Finland’s power system has functioned normally. Any economic downturn resulting from the corona epidemic would reduce the electricity consumption of Finnish industry if it were to materialise. This would lead to a decline in grid service income in the short term, which would then be compensated in future years in accordance with the financial regulatory model. A new financial regulatory period began at the start of 2020 and will be in force until the end of 2023.
Key figures
|€M
|1−3/20
|1−3/19
|change %
|1−12/19
|Turnover
|199.6
|256.1
|-22.0
|789.4
|Operating profit*
|65.2
|78.7
|-17.1
|142.1
|Profit before taxes
|38.9
|59.4
|-34.4
|105.8
|Profit for the period
|32.9
|47.4
|-30.7
|84.6
|Capital expenditure, gross
|30.6
|32.4
|-5.4
|126.9
|Net cash flow from operations**
|68.5
|97.3
|-29.6
|147.7
|Interest-bearing net debt
|1,066.4
|1,049.0
|1.7
|1,037.2
|Balance sheet total
|2,133.2
|2,101.0
|1.5
|2,145.1
|Equity ratio %
|29.0
|33.3
|32.0
|* Operating profit excluding the change in the fair value of derivatives
|** Net cash flow from operations, after capital expenditure
Main business events
The company has not changed its earnings guidance from what is stated in the financial statements of 27 February 2020.
Further information:
Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO
+358 30 395 5140 or +358 40 593 8428
Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer
+358 30 395 5213 or +358 40 592 4419
Fingrid is Finland’s transmission system operator. We secure reliable electricity for our customers and society and we shape the clean and market-oriented electricity system of the future.
Fingrid delivers. Responsibly.
www.fingrid.fi
https://www.fingrid.fi/sahkomarkkinat/markkinoiden-yhtenaisyys/sahkomarkkinoiden-tulevaisuus/kysyntajousto/
Fingrid Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Fingrid Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: