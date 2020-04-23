#1 Camping App Launches “Levels” & “Badges” to Incentivize Viral Crowdsourcing of Campground Reviews & Photos



PORTLAND, Ore., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dyrt gathered the most user-submitted campsites, reviews and tips (over 500,000) by turning reviewing campgrounds into a game. When users contribute to The Dyrt, they earn points and prizes — and today, with new levels and badges, “community status” is the newest incentive. With many campers currently confined to their homes, this feature gives everyone a fun way to consolidate all of their camping memories in one place.

The Dyrt’s new “Badges” reward specific actions like being the first to review a campground, which earns a rare Explorer badge. “Levels” are based on your total contributions; if you want to go all the way on The Dyrt, submit over 250 contributions to become a Legend. Campers can collect 8 new badges and climb the ranks of 5 levels, each more exclusive than the last.

The Dyrt team dedicated a lot of work towards these badges and levels because of an interesting discovery: while users enjoy winning prizes in The Dyrt ’ s Campground Review Contests , they are equally inspired by the long-term opportunity to collect badges, level up, and showcase their achievements.

“After multiple users of The Dyrt told me they were just as excited to collect badges and level up as they were to win $100 in a contest, I realized we created something really special,” said The Dyrt co-founder Sarah Smith. “Campers take pride in being a part of The Dyrt’s community.”

Currently, The Dyrt’s Campground Review Contests incentivize campground reviews with year round state-specific contests and $1000s in prizes from the following brands: National Geographic Maps, Tentrr, Skechers, Grand Trunk, Darn Tough, La Siesta Hammocks, Gregory, Midland Radio, Tentsile, Wild Zora, Outerknown, CampFare, Primus, CampZero, Wenzel, Corkcicle, Liquid I.V., Travellers Autobarn, GOBI Heat, MPOWERED, Coast Portland, Dometic, Parks Project, Nite Ize, Arizona Oasis RV Resort, Sky Valley Resort, GCI Outdoor, Camp Fare, Banner & Oak, Rumpl, and Ecovessel.

Today’s Badges and Levels add a whole new dimension to what is already a wildly successful community incentive program.

Camping is an age-old industry but The Dyrt is showing that proven techniques can bring the camping experience to the next level — and the community welcomes it.

The Dyrt is free to use on the web, iOS and Android , with additional functionality available in the paid PRO version .

Press contact: Ryan Fliss ryan@thedyrt.com