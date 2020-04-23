TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04075 per unit. The distribution is payable May 8, 2020 to unit holders on record as at April 30, 2020.



Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on April 30, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.04075 per unit based on the VWAP of $4.89 payable on May 8, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $33.96 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Since the latter part of February 2020, financial markets have been extremely volatile in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic and equity markets in particular have experienced significant declines. The investment portfolio of the Company has been subject to these market fluctuations and the net assets of the Company have been materially negatively impacted. The Company’s investment portfolio may continue to experience significant volatility as the situation evolves.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.04075 Ex-Dividend Date: April 29, 2020 Record Date: April 30, 2020 Payable Date: May 8, 2020

