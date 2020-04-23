NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) announced (Alt) Forward 2020 , an adaptation of its 11th annual Forward Conference in light of COVID-19 concerns. TVB is producing (Alt) Forward 2020 as a multi-dimensional, virtual experience that will take place on Oct. 1 for local broadcast TV leadership from around the United States.



“TVB is taking a decisive step to go virtual this year to safely provide the first-class content our audience expects from the Forward Conference,” said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB. “We’re calling this year’s event (Alt) Forward 2020 to reflect an alternate approach to delivering top-notch programming for our members and partners, and driving value for our sponsors.”

(Alt) Forward 2020 will take a c-suite look at local broadcast TV through the lens of revenue generation. Media executives, broadcast groups, rep firms, agencies and marketers will explore economic, political, technological and viewer challenges and opportunities for local broadcast TV, across all screens, with the industry’s top thought leaders.

(Alt) Forward 2020 programming, including keynotes, expert panels and sponsor interactions will be updated regularly here .

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. Its members include individual television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members.