BOSTON, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc., a digital sports entertainment and gaming company known for its industry-leading daily fantasy sports and mobile sports betting platforms, today announced that it has completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”), an international provider of cutting-edge sports gaming technologies, and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“Diamond Eagle”) (Nasdaq: DEAC). The Business Combination, which was approved on April 23, 2020, by DEAC’s stockholders, creates the only vertically integrated pure-play sports betting and online gaming company based in the United States. Beginning April 24, 2020, DraftKings’ shares of Class A common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DKNG” and its warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DKNGW”.



“Today marks another milestone for DraftKings and the future of digital sports entertainment and gaming in America,” said Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings. “By bringing together our leading consumer brand, data science expertise and industry-leading products with SBTech’s proven technology platform, we will accelerate our innovation, growth and scale. I am confident that the new DraftKings will progress our goal of offering the best, most innovative sports and gaming products to our customers.”

In addition to Robins, DraftKings will continue to be led by its highly experienced management team including co-founder and President, North America, Matt Kalish; co-founder and President, Global Technology and Product, Paul Liberman; Chief Legal Officer, R. Stanton Dodge; and Chief Financial Officer Jason Park. Robins will also serve as Chairman of the Board with Harry Sloan of Diamond Eagle serving as Vice Chair.

DraftKings, which has approximately 2,300 worldwide employees, will maintain its global headquarters in Boston, as well as additional U.S.-based offices in Hoboken, Las Vegas, New York and San Francisco, and international offices including Dublin, Kyiv, Plovdiv, Sofia and Tel Aviv.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

