DraftKings Launches Spanish-Language Experience for its Online Sportsbook and Casino

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) (“DraftKings”) today announced the launch of a Spanish-language experience available within the DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino app. This new functionality marks a significant step in DraftKings’ ongoing effort to deliver a product uniquely tailored to each of its customers’ individual preferences.

“Today, Spanish-speaking players represent a growing segment of DraftKings’ customer base,” said Corey Gottlieb, Chief Product Officer at DraftKings. “By bringing Spanish-language functionality to our best-in-class product, we’re creating a more intuitive experience for our customers and expanding our total addressable market. This is consistent with our commitment to delivering the most authentic, personalized product for everyone.”

This Spanish-language experience will roll out initially to select existing customers in the U.S. and Ontario where DraftKings operates and will expand to everyone in the coming weeks. People whose mobile device language is set to Spanish will automatically see the DraftKings app primarily in Spanish after updating, streamlining the transition without any extra steps required.

This functionality will eventually flow throughout the entire customer journey, including account onboarding, navigation, betting content, gameplay, promotions, dedicated customer support, and Responsible Gaming Center tools and resources.

Customers can experience the DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino platform in Spanish as it continues to roll out by downloading the mobile app on IOS or Android here .

