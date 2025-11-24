DraftKings Set to Launch Mobile Sports Wagering in Missouri on December 1

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced plans to launch its top-rated mobile sportsbook in Missouri on December 1, 2025. Earlier this year, the Missouri Gaming Commission granted DraftKings a temporary direct mobile sports wagering license, allowing DraftKings to operate independently across the state without the need for affiliation with a land-based casino or professional sports team.

Missouri will become the 29th U.S. state where DraftKings offers sports wagering, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Ontario, Canada. DraftKings has been an Official Sports Betting Operator of the Chiefs since 2022 and recently became an Official Sports Betting and Daily Fantasy Sports Operator of the St. Louis Blues.

Eligible customers in Missouri will gain access to DraftKings’ wide range of betting options — including same-game parlays, in-game wagering, and special odds boosts — and a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools and resources on December 1.

“DraftKings is built for passionate sports fans, making Missouri an exciting jurisdiction for us to enter with its rich sports culture, and several professional teams across the state,” said DraftKings’ Chief Revenue Officer Greg Karamitis. “This is an incredible time of year for sports fans with NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, and college basketball all in-season, and we look forward to elevating the experience for Missouri sports fans, responsibly, with our top-rated online sportsbook.”

DraftKings is dedicated to providing a fun gaming environment that all customers can enjoy responsibly. DraftKings offers a suite of responsible gaming tools and resources. These include My Stat Sheet, which allows customers to monitor personalized gaming activity, and My Budget Builder, a tool that helps customers set custom limits and reminders through a guided, easy-to-use experience.

To celebrate the launch of legal online sports wagering in Missouri, DraftKings will host a ceremonial first bet event on December 1 at The Palladium in St. Louis, featuring Missouri sports legends Tony Gonzalez, Isaac Bruce and Brett Hull. The event will include ceremonial first bets from the icons, along with remarks from Missouri House Speaker Jonathan Patterson. Media interested in attending the first bet ceremony should reach out to media@draftkings.com .

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where it operates, DraftKings is donating $50,000 to the Veterans Community Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending Veteran homelessness in Missouri. The contribution will support VCP’s innovative Tiny Homes initiative, which provides transitional housing, comprehensive care, and essential services to help Veterans successfully transition to independent living.

Eligible customers in Missouri can access the latest wagering options and more on December 1 by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here . DraftKings is committed to providing customers with resources to help bet responsibly. Customers can review DraftKings’ Responsible Gaming tools here . For additional problem gambling support or services, Missouri customers can call 1-800-GAMBLER.

