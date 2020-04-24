AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the results of the first quarter of 2020 in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 8 May 2020 at 10:00 (EET). The webinar will be held in English and prior registration is required.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial Director Veiko Haavapuu. We kindly ask participants to provide their questions before the webinar, latest by 7 May, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee . Due to time constraint, preference will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register by 8 May 2020 at 9:30 (EET) latest via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/63957898090440203 .

When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will only take a few seconds. In case the plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallink.com/presentations and on the Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.



Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee