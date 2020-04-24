SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift, the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced the release of its COVID-19 and E-Commerce Fraud Tracker, a weekly updating digest of changes in e-commerce and fraud amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses in nearly every industry across the world have been impacted by the changes in consumer shopping behavior since the spread of the novel coronavirus, Sift has observed pertinent—and sometimes counter-intuitive trends—in activity and payment fraud rates across its network of over 34,000 sites and apps from around the world.
Some of Sift’s initial findings include:
“Since the beginning of the global pandemic, we’ve seen one of the fastest and most dramatic shifts in consumer behavior in modern history,” said Sift CEO Jason Tan. “And while we don’t yet know all of the consequences of these changes, one unfortunate truth is clear: bad actors are looking to take advantage of the crisis in order to steal from consumers and businesses. By paying attention to the trends in our E-Commerce Fraud Tracker and following best practices, merchants can fight fraud and protect their revenues during these turbulent times.”
The Sift E-Commerce Fraud Tracker can be found here and will be updated weekly during the ongoing pandemic.
About Sift
Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, and Twilio rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.
