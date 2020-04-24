



Paris, Friday 24 April, 6:30 pm CET

Nexity’s cash position remains very strong, with €762 million in cash and €555 million in confirmed undrawn bank borrowing facilities.

As a precautionary measure, and to anticipate the consequences of the health crisis on its EBITDA, Nexity entered into dialogue with its banking partners and announces today it has made adjustments to its main corporate loans facilities. Nexity has secured an exemption from its undertaking to respect its leverage ratio threshold (IFRS net debt excluding project-related debt/EBITDA); this exemption will apply until the approval of the 2021 financial statements. Nexity thanks its banking partners for their support and responsiveness. A similar approach has been initiated with Nexity’s bondholders.

The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Section 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.20-0280 on 9 April 2020 could have an impact on the Group’s operations and the Company’s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.

