LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises the public that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Beckton” or the “Company”) investors that acquired Becton securities (NYSE: BDX), between November 05, 2019 to February 05, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company withheld, from investors, material negative information about the Company’s Alaris infusion system. Finally, on February 6, 2020, the Company lowered guidance and disclosed to investors that, “"to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system." According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system "will require additional regulatory filings," and existing customers would have "access to the Alaris System under medical necessity." Becton further disclosed that it had recorded a $59 million charge in connection with a voluntary recall of certain Alaris pumps.”

On this news, Becton's share price fell $33.74, or nearly 12%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

