BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $0.8 million or $0.04 basic and $0.02 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.6 million or $0.03 basic and $0.02 diluted earnings per share for the same period of 2019. Pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $1.1 million compared to $0.9 million for the same period of 2019.

The increase in net income was the result of a few key factors:

  • The three major lines of revenue were up in the first quarter of 2020 versus the same period in the prior year. Lower rates generated increased mortgage volumes, which drove net mortgage banking revenues up $1.2 million over the first quarter of 2019; gains on sale of SBA 7(a) loans were up $0.4 million due to higher loan production in the first quarter; and net interest income was up $0.1 million and the net interest margin was up 10 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to a reduction in the cost of funds.
  • The provision for loan losses was up $0.4 million and our write-downs in other real estate owned were up $0.3 million for the three months ending March 31, 2020, versus the same period in 2019. The increase in provisions was primarily due to COVID-19 related deterioration of economic conditions in the first quarter of 2020, net of other factors. Further deterioration is also expected in the foreseeable future.
  • Non-interest expense was up $0.8 million for the three months ending March 31, 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, due primarily to higher compensation related to the increase in mortgage and SBA loan volumes.
  • Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 1.24% and 0.97%, respectively, at March 31, 2020, down from 1.35% and 1.09%, respectively, at December 31, 2019, and 1.51% and 1.29%, respectively, at March 31, 2019. The improvements during the first quarter of 2020 were related to certain loan level improvements, although credit quality is expected to deteriorate in the foreseeable future due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “Early in January 2020, CIBM Bank embarked on a major project designed to improve its operating performance over the coming years. This project involved nearly 40% of our employees and was focused on key revenue improvement areas as well as customer experience, products, and other matters. By the end of March, CIBM Bank was deep into our COVID-19 pandemic response – spending significant time coordinating, communicating and implementing our many internal and external responses to COVID-19. Much of our time has been spent evaluating and preparing for significant changes in operations, products, and delivery due to emerging social distancing norms, shelter in home orders by states, and the many federal support programs for individuals, businesses, and the financial sector. Our investors can be proud of the dedication and commitment CIBM Bank employees have exhibited through this period.”

He added, “Income for the first quarter of 2020 was up versus the prior year and would have been stronger by nearly $1.0 million before tax, except for some COVID-19 related charges in our mortgage pipeline due to market dislocations and disruptions in the mortgage markets, and the provision for loan losses due primarily to the near-term decline in economic conditions. Economic forecasts for the future vary widely, but one thing seems to be clear: we are experiencing a historic decline in employment and private sector economic activity due to society’s response to COVID-19. We are preparing for a significant economic downturn and credit shock in our national, regional, and local economies, and it is our aim to be a source of banking strength for our clients during these times. 

“By being flexible and agile in these unprecedented times, we remain a trusted advisor for our customers. In just the few months since this pandemic began, we have assisted our clients in navigating this new world so that they can benefit from assistance from both the bank and various government programs, including the approval of more than 213 100% U.S. government guaranteed SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling over $38 million; six months of principal and interest payments to be made by the SBA on SBA 7(a) loans; and internal loan deferral programs.”

He concluded, “Our shareholder meeting will proceed as scheduled on April 30, 2020. Given the current ‘stay at home’ directives, we encourage shareholders to listen to the meeting via teleconference, as outlined in the Proxy Statement.” 

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


 

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31, March 31,March 31,
  2020  2019  2019  2019  2019   2020  2019 
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data        
Interest and dividend income$6,636 $6,820 $7,035 $7,078 $7,015  $6,636 $7,015 
Interest expense 1,689  2,030  2,183  2,256  2,178   1,689  2,178 
Net interest income 4,947  4,790  4,852  4,822  4,837   4,947  4,837 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 202  715  327  (67) (158)  202  (158)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 4,745  4,075  4,525  4,889  4,995   4,745  4,995 
Noninterest income (1) 2,642  2,249  3,835  2,710  1,362   2,642  1,362 
Noninterest expense 6,322  6,879  7,233  6,557  5,505   6,322  5,505 
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,065  (555) 1,127  1,042  852   1,065  852 
Income tax expense (benefit) 281  (180) 93  281  229   281  229 
Net income (loss)$784 $(375)$1,034 $761 $623  $784 $623 
         
Common Share Data        
Basic net income (loss) per share (2)$0.04 $(0.02)$0.07 $0.04 $0.03  $0.04 $0.03 
Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) 0.02  (0.02) 0.04  0.02  0.02   0.02  0.02 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (3) 3.07  2.99  3.03  2.97  2.90   3.07  2.90 
Book value per share (3) 2.73  2.64  2.68  2.60  2.53   2.73  2.53 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 18,724,047  18,646,427  18,455,408  18,290,674  18,232,169   18,724,047  18,232,169 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 32,329,698  32,329,533  32,536,354  33,009,983  32,815,744   32,329,698  32,815,744 
Financial Condition Data        
Total assets$705,473 $703,791 $700,711 $708,270 $702,152  $705,473 $702,152 
Loans 513,992  513,705  508,758  513,755  489,273   513,992  489,273 
Allowance for loan losses (8,107) (8,007) (7,560) (7,251) (7,865)  (8,107) (7,865)
Investment securities 120,105  120,398  120,648  124,784  123,500   120,105  123,500 
Deposits 531,999  530,190  557,745  535,367  542,938   531,999  542,938 
Borrowings 68,950  73,847  38,468  69,174  57,220   68,950  57,220 
Stockholders' equity 95,841  93,404  94,082  94,035  92,507   95,841  92,507 
Financial Ratios and Other Data        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (4) 3.04% 2.86% 2.95% 2.89% 2.94%  3.04% 2.94%
Net interest spread (5) 2.78% 2.55% 2.62% 2.58% 2.64%  2.78% 2.64%
Noninterest income to average assets (6) 1.51% 1.28% 2.19% 1.52% 0.76%  1.51% 0.76%
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.67% 3.88% 4.14% 3.72% 3.14%  3.67% 3.14%
Efficiency ratio (7) 83.74% 97.57% 83.44% 87.45% 89.24%  83.74% 89.24%
Earnings on average assets (8) 0.45% -0.21% 0.59% 0.43% 0.36%  0.45% 0.36%
Earnings on average equity (9) 3.32% -1.56% 4.35% 3.28% 2.76%  3.32% 2.76%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 0.97% 1.09% 1.14% 1.12% 1.29%  0.97% 1.29%
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and        
loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total loans (10) 1.25% 1.38% 1.44% 1.45% 1.66%  1.25% 1.66%
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans        
and loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total assets (10) 1.24% 1.35% 1.40% 1.40% 1.51%  1.24% 1.51%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10) 1.58% 1.56% 1.49% 1.41% 1.61%  1.58% 1.61%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,        
restructured loans and loans 90 days or        
more past due and still accruing (10) 126.26% 112.66% 103.07% 97.34% 96.96%  126.26% 96.96%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized        
to average loans (10) 0.08% 0.21% 0.01% 0.44% -0.06%  0.08% -0.06%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 13.59% 13.27% 13.43% 13.28% 13.17%  13.59% 13.17%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.36% 15.19% 15.18% 15.32% 15.56%  15.36% 15.56%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.11% 13.94% 13.93% 14.07% 14.31%  14.11% 14.31%
Leverage capital ratio 11.08% 10.71% 10.86% 10.64% 10.39%  11.08% 10.39%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 177  176  182  180  177   177  177 
Number of banking facilities 11  11  11  11  11   11  11 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
 

 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
 
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020  2019  2019  2019  2019 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$9,006 $8,970 $9,582 $8,791 $8,168 
Reverse repurchase agreements 3,622  11,196  4,083  18,347  42,729 
Securities available for sale 117,640  117,972  118,211  122,365  121,115 
Equity securities at fair value 2,465  2,426  2,437  2,419  2,385 
Loans held for sale 24,988  16,928  25,347  8,450  4,467 
      
Loans 513,992  513,705  508,758  513,755  489,273 
Allowance for loan losses (8,107) (8,007) (7,560) (7,251) (7,865)
Net loans 505,885  505,698  501,198  506,504  481,408 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,947  2,587  926  2,363  2,003 
Premises and equipment, net 4,769  4,274  4,504  4,643  4,538 
Accrued interest receivable 1,610  1,486  1,646  1,820  1,873 
Deferred tax assets, net 19,509  20,069  20,455  20,703  21,156 
Other real estate owned, net 2,335  2,396  2,466  2,466  2,466 
Bank owned life insurance 4,718  4,691  4,666  4,640  4,613 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 148  154  159  165  171 
Other assets 5,831  4,944  5,031  4,594  5,060 
Total Assets$705,473 $703,791 $700,711 $708,270 $702,152 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$67,459 $70,175 $63,694 $62,424 $62,553 
Interest-bearing demand 47,760  45,512  50,683  32,649  32,467 
Savings 196,797  204,976  202,866  192,133  188,110 
Time 219,983  209,527  240,502  248,161  259,808 
Total deposits 531,999  530,190  557,745  535,367  542,938 
Short-term borrowings 68,950  73,847  38,468  69,174  57,220 
Accrued interest payable 543  603  711  725  727 
Other liabilities 8,140  5,747  9,705  8,969  8,760 
Total liabilities 609,632  610,387  606,629  614,235  609,645 
      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,888 shares of series A and 3,217 shares of series B; convertible; $44.1 million aggregate liquidation preference 37,490  37,490  37,489  39,384  39,384 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 19,162,637 and 18,868,329 issued shares; 18,951,590 and 18,657,282 outstanding shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (1) 19,162  18,868  18,868  18,543  18,456 
Capital surplus 160,990  161,175  161,110  160,991  160,930 
Accumulated deficit (122,969) (123,753) (123,377) (124,412) (125,173)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 1,702  158  526  63  (556)
Treasury stock 221,902 shares at cost (534) (534) (534) (534) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 95,841  93,404  94,082  94,035  92,507 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$705,473 $703,791 $700,711 $708,270 $702,152 
 
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 521,087 shares and 815,395 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31,2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
 

 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
 
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31, March 31,March 31,
  2020  2019  2019  2019  2019   2020  2019 
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$5,703 $5,793 $5,992 $5,811 $5,693  $5,703 $5,693 
Loans held for sale 119  195  152  97  85   119  85 
Securities 763  764  810  868  804   763  804 
Other investments 51  68  81  302  433   51  433 
Total interest income 6,636  6,820  7,035  7,078  7,015   6,636  7,015 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 1,512  1,856  2,027  1,949  1,805   1,512  1,805 
Short-term borrowings 177  174  156  307  373   177  373 
Total interest expense 1,689  2,030  2,183  2,256  2,178   1,689  2,178 
Net interest income 4,947  4,790  4,852  4,822  4,837   4,947  4,837 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 202  715  327  (67) (158)  202  (158)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 4,745  4,075  4,525  4,889  4,995   4,745  4,995 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 96  98  101  95  83   96  83 
Other service fees 20  23  30  29  20   20  20 
Mortgage banking revenue, net 2,177  2,112  2,936  2,148  978   2,177  978 
Other income 265  129  150  179  165   265  165 
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 39  (11) 18  34  30   39  30 
Net gains on sale of SBA loans 437  166  605  253  0   437  0 
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) (392) (268) (5) (28) 86   (392) 86 
Total noninterest income 2,642  2,249  3,835  2,710  1,362   2,642  1,362 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 4,421  4,701  5,309  4,445  3,687   4,421  3,687 
Equipment 363  394  335  353  335   363  335 
Occupancy and premises 460  460  420  437  456   460  456 
Data Processing 164  157  165  160  166   164  166 
Federal deposit insurance 0  (10) (5) 66  82   0  82 
Professional services 298  320  198  207  140   298  140 
Telephone and data communication 68  81  86  83  78   68  78 
Insurance 54  59  70  52  53   54  53 
Other expense 494  717  655  754  508   494  508 
Total noninterest expense 6,322  6,879  7,233  6,557  5,505   6,322  5,505 
Income (losses) from operations        
before income taxes 1,065  (555) 1,127  1,042  852   1,065  852 
Income tax expense (benefit) 281  (180) 93  281  229   281  229 
Net income (loss) 784  (375) 1,034  761  623   784  623 
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0  0  308  0  0   0  0 
Net income (loss) allocated to        
 common stockholders$784 $(375)$1,342 $761 $623  $784 $623 
         

 