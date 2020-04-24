BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $0.8 million or $0.04 basic and $0.02 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.6 million or $0.03 basic and $0.02 diluted earnings per share for the same period of 2019. Pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $1.1 million compared to $0.9 million for the same period of 2019.
The increase in net income was the result of a few key factors:
Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “Early in January 2020, CIBM Bank embarked on a major project designed to improve its operating performance over the coming years. This project involved nearly 40% of our employees and was focused on key revenue improvement areas as well as customer experience, products, and other matters. By the end of March, CIBM Bank was deep into our COVID-19 pandemic response – spending significant time coordinating, communicating and implementing our many internal and external responses to COVID-19. Much of our time has been spent evaluating and preparing for significant changes in operations, products, and delivery due to emerging social distancing norms, shelter in home orders by states, and the many federal support programs for individuals, businesses, and the financial sector. Our investors can be proud of the dedication and commitment CIBM Bank employees have exhibited through this period.”
He added, “Income for the first quarter of 2020 was up versus the prior year and would have been stronger by nearly $1.0 million before tax, except for some COVID-19 related charges in our mortgage pipeline due to market dislocations and disruptions in the mortgage markets, and the provision for loan losses due primarily to the near-term decline in economic conditions. Economic forecasts for the future vary widely, but one thing seems to be clear: we are experiencing a historic decline in employment and private sector economic activity due to society’s response to COVID-19. We are preparing for a significant economic downturn and credit shock in our national, regional, and local economies, and it is our aim to be a source of banking strength for our clients during these times.
“By being flexible and agile in these unprecedented times, we remain a trusted advisor for our customers. In just the few months since this pandemic began, we have assisted our clients in navigating this new world so that they can benefit from assistance from both the bank and various government programs, including the approval of more than 213 100% U.S. government guaranteed SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling over $38 million; six months of principal and interest payments to be made by the SBA on SBA 7(a) loans; and internal loan deferral programs.”
He concluded, “Our shareholder meeting will proceed as scheduled on April 30, 2020. Given the current ‘stay at home’ directives, we encourage shareholders to listen to the meeting via teleconference, as outlined in the Proxy Statement.”
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.
There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.
Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.
FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|3 Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Selected Statement of Operations Data
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|6,636
|$
|6,820
|$
|7,035
|$
|7,078
|$
|7,015
|$
|6,636
|$
|7,015
|Interest expense
|1,689
|2,030
|2,183
|2,256
|2,178
|1,689
|2,178
|Net interest income
|4,947
|4,790
|4,852
|4,822
|4,837
|4,947
|4,837
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|202
|715
|327
|(67
|)
|(158
|)
|202
|(158
|)
|Net interest income after provision for
|(reversal of) loan losses
|4,745
|4,075
|4,525
|4,889
|4,995
|4,745
|4,995
|Noninterest income (1)
|2,642
|2,249
|3,835
|2,710
|1,362
|2,642
|1,362
|Noninterest expense
|6,322
|6,879
|7,233
|6,557
|5,505
|6,322
|5,505
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|1,065
|(555
|)
|1,127
|1,042
|852
|1,065
|852
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|281
|(180
|)
|93
|281
|229
|281
|229
|Net income (loss)
|$
|784
|$
|(375
|)
|$
|1,034
|$
|761
|$
|623
|$
|784
|$
|623
|Common Share Data
|Basic net income (loss) per share (2)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|Diluted net income (loss) per share (2)
|0.02
|(0.02
|)
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|3.07
|2.99
|3.03
|2.97
|2.90
|3.07
|2.90
|Book value per share (3)
|2.73
|2.64
|2.68
|2.60
|2.53
|2.73
|2.53
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|18,724,047
|18,646,427
|18,455,408
|18,290,674
|18,232,169
|18,724,047
|18,232,169
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|32,329,698
|32,329,533
|32,536,354
|33,009,983
|32,815,744
|32,329,698
|32,815,744
|Financial Condition Data
|Total assets
|$
|705,473
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|$
|705,473
|$
|702,152
|Loans
|513,992
|513,705
|508,758
|513,755
|489,273
|513,992
|489,273
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,107
|)
|(8,007
|)
|(7,560
|)
|(7,251
|)
|(7,865
|)
|(8,107
|)
|(7,865
|)
|Investment securities
|120,105
|120,398
|120,648
|124,784
|123,500
|120,105
|123,500
|Deposits
|531,999
|530,190
|557,745
|535,367
|542,938
|531,999
|542,938
|Borrowings
|68,950
|73,847
|38,468
|69,174
|57,220
|68,950
|57,220
|Stockholders' equity
|95,841
|93,404
|94,082
|94,035
|92,507
|95,841
|92,507
|Financial Ratios and Other Data
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin (4)
|3.04
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.94
|%
|3.04
|%
|2.94
|%
|Net interest spread (5)
|2.78
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.64
|%
|Noninterest income to average assets (6)
|1.51
|%
|1.28
|%
|2.19
|%
|1.52
|%
|0.76
|%
|1.51
|%
|0.76
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|3.67
|%
|3.88
|%
|4.14
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.14
|%
|Efficiency ratio (7)
|83.74
|%
|97.57
|%
|83.44
|%
|87.45
|%
|89.24
|%
|83.74
|%
|89.24
|%
|Earnings on average assets (8)
|0.45
|%
|-0.21
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.36
|%
|Earnings on average equity (9)
|3.32
|%
|-1.56
|%
|4.35
|%
|3.28
|%
|2.76
|%
|3.32
|%
|2.76
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)
|0.97
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.29
|%
|Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and
|loans 90 days or more past due and still
|accruing to total loans (10)
|1.25
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.66
|%
|Nonperforming assets, restructured loans
|and loans 90 days or more past due and still
|accruing to total assets (10)
|1.24
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.51
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10)
|1.58
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.61
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,
|restructured loans and loans 90 days or
|more past due and still accruing (10)
|126.26
|%
|112.66
|%
|103.07
|%
|97.34
|%
|96.96
|%
|126.26
|%
|96.96
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized
|to average loans (10)
|0.08
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.44
|%
|-0.06
|%
|0.08
|%
|-0.06
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Total equity to total assets
|13.59
|%
|13.27
|%
|13.43
|%
|13.28
|%
|13.17
|%
|13.59
|%
|13.17
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.36
|%
|15.19
|%
|15.18
|%
|15.32
|%
|15.56
|%
|15.36
|%
|15.56
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.11
|%
|13.94
|%
|13.93
|%
|14.07
|%
|14.31
|%
|14.11
|%
|14.31
|%
|Leverage capital ratio
|11.08
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.86
|%
|10.64
|%
|10.39
|%
|11.08
|%
|10.39
|%
|Other Data:
|Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
|177
|176
|182
|180
|177
|177
|177
|Number of banking facilities
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
|(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
|(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards.
|(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
|(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
|(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
|(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
|(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|9,006
|$
|8,970
|$
|9,582
|$
|8,791
|$
|8,168
|Reverse repurchase agreements
|3,622
|11,196
|4,083
|18,347
|42,729
|Securities available for sale
|117,640
|117,972
|118,211
|122,365
|121,115
|Equity securities at fair value
|2,465
|2,426
|2,437
|2,419
|2,385
|Loans held for sale
|24,988
|16,928
|25,347
|8,450
|4,467
|Loans
|513,992
|513,705
|508,758
|513,755
|489,273
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,107
|)
|(8,007
|)
|(7,560
|)
|(7,251
|)
|(7,865
|)
|Net loans
|505,885
|505,698
|501,198
|506,504
|481,408
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|2,947
|2,587
|926
|2,363
|2,003
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,769
|4,274
|4,504
|4,643
|4,538
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,610
|1,486
|1,646
|1,820
|1,873
|Deferred tax assets, net
|19,509
|20,069
|20,455
|20,703
|21,156
|Other real estate owned, net
|2,335
|2,396
|2,466
|2,466
|2,466
|Bank owned life insurance
|4,718
|4,691
|4,666
|4,640
|4,613
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|148
|154
|159
|165
|171
|Other assets
|5,831
|4,944
|5,031
|4,594
|5,060
|Total Assets
|$
|705,473
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|67,459
|$
|70,175
|$
|63,694
|$
|62,424
|$
|62,553
|Interest-bearing demand
|47,760
|45,512
|50,683
|32,649
|32,467
|Savings
|196,797
|204,976
|202,866
|192,133
|188,110
|Time
|219,983
|209,527
|240,502
|248,161
|259,808
|Total deposits
|531,999
|530,190
|557,745
|535,367
|542,938
|Short-term borrowings
|68,950
|73,847
|38,468
|69,174
|57,220
|Accrued interest payable
|543
|603
|711
|725
|727
|Other liabilities
|8,140
|5,747
|9,705
|8,969
|8,760
|Total liabilities
|609,632
|610,387
|606,629
|614,235
|609,645
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,888 shares of series A and 3,217 shares of series B; convertible; $44.1 million aggregate liquidation preference
|37,490
|37,490
|37,489
|39,384
|39,384
|Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 19,162,637 and 18,868,329 issued shares; 18,951,590 and 18,657,282 outstanding shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (1)
|19,162
|18,868
|18,868
|18,543
|18,456
|Capital surplus
|160,990
|161,175
|161,110
|160,991
|160,930
|Accumulated deficit
|(122,969
|)
|(123,753
|)
|(123,377
|)
|(124,412
|)
|(125,173
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
|1,702
|158
|526
|63
|(556
|)
|Treasury stock 221,902 shares at cost
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|95,841
|93,404
|94,082
|94,035
|92,507
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|705,473
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 521,087 shares and 815,395 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31,2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|3 Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|5,703
|$
|5,793
|$
|5,992
|$
|5,811
|$
|5,693
|$
|5,703
|$
|5,693
|Loans held for sale
|119
|195
|152
|97
|85
|119
|85
|Securities
|763
|764
|810
|868
|804
|763
|804
|Other investments
|51
|68
|81
|302
|433
|51
|433
|Total interest income
|6,636
|6,820
|7,035
|7,078
|7,015
|6,636
|7,015
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,512
|1,856
|2,027
|1,949
|1,805
|1,512
|1,805
|Short-term borrowings
|177
|174
|156
|307
|373
|177
|373
|Total interest expense
|1,689
|2,030
|2,183
|2,256
|2,178
|1,689
|2,178
|Net interest income
|4,947
|4,790
|4,852
|4,822
|4,837
|4,947
|4,837
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|202
|715
|327
|(67
|)
|(158
|)
|202
|(158
|)
|Net interest income after provision for
|(reversal of) loan losses
|4,745
|4,075
|4,525
|4,889
|4,995
|4,745
|4,995
|Noninterest Income
|Deposit service charges
|96
|98
|101
|95
|83
|96
|83
|Other service fees
|20
|23
|30
|29
|20
|20
|20
|Mortgage banking revenue, net
|2,177
|2,112
|2,936
|2,148
|978
|2,177
|978
|Other income
|265
|129
|150
|179
|165
|265
|165
|Net gains on sale of securities available for sale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities
|39
|(11
|)
|18
|34
|30
|39
|30
|Net gains on sale of SBA loans
|437
|166
|605
|253
|0
|437
|0
|Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)
|(392
|)
|(268
|)
|(5
|)
|(28
|)
|86
|(392
|)
|86
|Total noninterest income
|2,642
|2,249
|3,835
|2,710
|1,362
|2,642
|1,362
|Noninterest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|4,421
|4,701
|5,309
|4,445
|3,687
|4,421
|3,687
|Equipment
|363
|394
|335
|353
|335
|363
|335
|Occupancy and premises
|460
|460
|420
|437
|456
|460
|456
|Data Processing
|164
|157
|165
|160
|166
|164
|166
|Federal deposit insurance
|0
|(10
|)
|(5
|)
|66
|82
|0
|82
|Professional services
|298
|320
|198
|207
|140
|298
|140
|Telephone and data communication
|68
|81
|86
|83
|78
|68
|78
|Insurance
|54
|59
|70
|52
|53
|54
|53
|Other expense
|494
|717
|655
|754
|508
|494
|508
|Total noninterest expense
|6,322
|6,879
|7,233
|6,557
|5,505
|6,322
|5,505
|Income (losses) from operations
|before income taxes
|1,065
|(555
|)
|1,127
|1,042
|852
|1,065
|852
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|281
|(180
|)
|93
|281
|229
|281
|229
|Net income (loss)
|784
|(375
|)
|1,034
|761
|623
|784
|623
|Preferred stock dividend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Discount from repurchase of preferred stock
|0
|0
|308
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Net income (loss) allocated to
|common stockholders
|$
|784
|$
|(375
|)
|$
|1,342
|$
|761
|$
|623
|$
|784
|$
|623
