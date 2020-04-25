At its meeting held on 22 April 2020, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2019 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders. The financial results have not changed compared to the unaudited results published on 28.02.2020.



The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2019 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com .

