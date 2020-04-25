At its meeting held on 22 April 2020, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2019 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders. The financial results have not changed compared to the unaudited results published on 28.02.2020.
The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2019 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com.
Jarek Särgava
Silvano Fashion Group AS
Member of the Board
Phone +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com
Attachment
Silvano Fashion Group
Tallinn, ESTONIA
SFG consolidated annual report 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Silvano Fashion Group LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: