



Paris, Monday 27 April 2020, 7:30 a.m. CET

















To cope with the sudden disappearance of Jean-Philippe Ruggieri, Nexity’s Chief Executive Officer on 24 April 2020, the Board of Directors, which met on 25 April 2020, has decided to recombine the functions of Chairman and CEO and has appointed Alain Dinin as Nexity’s CEO with immediate effect. Alain Dinin will be leading the management team, composed of Julien Carmona, confirmed as Deputy CEO and corporate officer, as well as Véronique Bédague-Hamilius and Frederic Verdavaine, Deputy CEOs.

