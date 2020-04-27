PRESS RELEASE

April 27, 2020

The event will take place on Tuesday April 28th at 4pm CET and will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader and Principal Investigator on the Phase 2 Trial of Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity (HO) Professor Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen, M.D. DMSc (Department of medical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Rigshospitalet Copenhagen University Hospital) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with HO. Dr. Feldt-Rasmussen will also review the topline results from Saniona’s recently announced Phase 2 trial for Tesomet for the treatment of patients with HO and how these results may lead to a potential new treatment option for these patients. Dr. Feldt-Rasmussen will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

Saniona's management team will also provide an overview of the rationale and strategy for the development of Tesomet for patients with HO. The Company’s recently announced positive Phase 2 results showed that Tesomet was safe, well tolerated and effective in HO patients.

Dial-In & Webcast Information

US: 1-877-407-4018

International: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13702841

For those who are unable to listen at this time, a replay of the call will be available after the event.

For more information, please contact

Rami Levin, President & CEO, Saniona, Mobile: +1 (781) 987 3144, Email: rami.levin@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 p.m. CET on April 27, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com .

Attachments