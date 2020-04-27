UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Managers’ Transactions) 27 April 2020 at 14:00 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Oudeman)
On 31 March 2020, the Annual General Meeting of UPM-Kymmene Corporation resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of 1,808 shares have been purchased to Marjan Oudeman as follows:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oudeman, Marjan
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,206 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
(3): Volume: 243 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,799 Volume weighted average price: EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-24
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 9 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
UPM LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: