BROSSARD, Quebec, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, provides an update on its CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) AI Application, following the Corporation’s participation in the US White House call to action data analysis program (“Program”), as referred to in the Corporation’s March 25, 2020 press release. Pursuant to the Corporation’s analysis of the technical details sourced from the Program, it is developing a new add-on test to CARA to provide an innovative solution for COVID-19 patients by offering a means to monitor health through retina analysis. DIAGNOS’ scientific team has been able to link the Corporation’s core business application of its CARA technology for early onset of blindness caused by Diabetes to assess the effects of COVID-19 on patients.



In an effort to help patients exposed to the COVID-19 virus, DIAGNOS is formulating a test by means of its CARA application to monitor the short and long-term effects of the virus through retina analysis and its proprietary advanced detection algorithm. In the Open Research Dataset (CORD-19), DIAGNOS has identified evidence of the impact of certain medication that affects the retina of the eye, more specifically diabetic patients. This dataset continues to provide valuable information that address questions DIAGNOS is exploring in order to increase the functionality of its CARA application, for instance analyzing the tendency for asymptomatic patients to develop increased retinopathy symptoms that DIAGNOS could subsequently identify.

Mr. André Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS stated: “Through the use of the information contained in the CORD-19 dataset we have gathered from the US government Call-to-action”, DIAGNOS’ AI platform is currently being modified in order to add innovative testing tools to help identify the effects of the COVID-19 virus. The AAO (American Academy of Ophthalmology) has already identified certain medications that clearly demonstrate an impact on the retina. Through the use of a fundus test, such as the one that we provide, we could add a test for this specific pathology. We are testing our technology to see if we can eventually provide the proper solution to build on our existing tests tools.”

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) platform FLAIRE. Using the FLAIRE platform, DIAGNOS is able to build and further extend rapidly its applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening a large number of patients in real-time and has been cleared for commercialization by several regulatory authorities including Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Union and other countries.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



