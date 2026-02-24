DIAGNOS to present at Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of critical eye-related health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Conference in Toronto, Canada March 5th 2026.

This exclusive gathering unites the most significant group of Canadian investors in search of promising investment opportunities. DIAGNOS is involved in this esteemed event to showcase its Artificial Intelligence solution tailored for the medical sector. DIAGNOS aims to illustrate that the market they are targeting has the potential for global success.

“Artificial intelligence isn't set to take the place of doctors; instead, it will enable physicians to deliver improved medical care with higher precision and boost efficiency at unparalleled costs. Given the unprecedented amount of data being produced, Artificial Intelligence can leverage this extensive information to greatly improve patient outcomes,” stated André Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS.

“DIAGNOS is dedicated to transforming eye health through technologies based on Artificial Intelligence,” said André. “Our knowledge in AI-driven diagnostics is enhancing patient outcomes around the globe. The optometry sector includes more than 300,000 locations worldwide. Our recent collaboration with the leading player in the industry has not only confirmed our technology but will also significantly increase our visibility. Furthermore, our initiatives related to government business are starting up again, indicating an exciting growth phase for DIAGNOS.”

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedarplus.com .

