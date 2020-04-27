Program Supports Dealer Deliveries of New ATV, Side-by-Side, Motorcycle, and Snowmobile Products to Customers’ Homes Where Possible

MARIETTA, Ga., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , launched an all-new “Deliver Your Ride” program supporting Yamaha dealers that are able to complete vehicle purchases remotely and then deliver the product directly to customers. The new program includes ATV, Side-by-Side, motorcycle, and snowmobile products, and is available nationwide wherever dealers can legally and safely participate.



“Yamaha is working hard to support our dealer network and their customers during these difficult times,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports group marketing manager. “It’s not business-as-usual for anyone, yet we know people may still want to buy and enjoy new Yamaha products where possible and appropriate based on their local laws and regulations.”

The new Deliver Your Ride initiative was announced to Yamaha dealers on April 17, 2020, as a temporary program and Yamaha is working diligently with dealers to assist with the implementation. Interested customers can contact their local Yamaha dealer or visit YamahaMotorsports.com to determine availability in their area. This is a voluntary program and Yamaha is encouraging each dealer to determine the feasibility based on their local laws and capabilities.

For details regarding all Yamaha products, visit YamahaMotorsports.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaMotorUSA or @YamahaOutdoors.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the Powersports industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more.



YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

The Raptor 90 and Grizzly 90 is recommended for use by riders 10 years and older and always with adult supervision.

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott Newby – ATV & SxS Sr. Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Mike Ulrich – Off-Road Motorcycle Sr. Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-503-7112

Mike_Ulrich@Yamaha-Motor.com

Marcus DeMichele – Street Motorcycle Sr. Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

619-361-9576

Marcus_DeMichele@Yamaha-Motor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/174f033b-527f-4c63-b94d-a3ac058d7d53

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d864c361-7297-4e96-9b01-7cbe6f7c4ecd



