ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD , April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that due to public health considerations arising from the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders and employees, the format of the Annual Meeting has been changed and now will be held solely by means of remote communication, in a virtual format. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. The items of business are the same as previously announced. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders at the close of business on April 2, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. To attend the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CFX2020 , stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that was previously made available.

The meeting’s virtual format will provide stockholders the ability to participate and ask questions during the meeting. Stockholders may vote in advance of the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com and may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CFX2020 . Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge all stockholders to vote in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card or voting instruction card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by stockholders to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Further information is set forth in materials that Colfax will file today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System (“CBS”), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. Colfax’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker “CFX.”





Mike Macek Vice President, Finance Colfax Corporation +1 (302) 252-9129 investorrelations@colfaxcorp.com