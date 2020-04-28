IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its new SmartEdge™ Partner Program. The program is designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) drive revenues by differentiating their offerings with Lantronix’s innovative Internet of Things (IoT), Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) and Mobility solutions.



“The new SmartEdge Partner Program empowers VARs to expand their stable of product and services offerings with Lantronix’s comprehensive range of remote access and connectivity solutions,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix. “With our new SmartEdge Partner Program, we are evolving the way we do business and putting the same attention to detail and quality into our partners that goes into our products.”

Lantronix’s New SmartEdge Partner Program Offers Three Partnership Levels

Edge Partners gain access to deal registration discounts, SPIF programs, incentive and rebate programs, discounted demo equipment and online training plus access to the Lantronix partner portal.

Strategic Edge Partners gain access to the above plus co-branded marketing collateral, co-op marketing funds, Web link in the Lantronix Partner Locator, sales engineer support, MDF funds, live product demonstrations, live training, access to pre-qualified lead referrals and in-depth product and sales training certifications.

Executive Edge Partners gain access to all the Edge and Strategic Edge partner benefits and additional benefits such as priority access to sales leads and co-branded opportunities, and they will be incentivized and supported at the highest levels to reflect their loyalty and strategic alliance.

Access to Lantronix’s Innovation IoT, OOBM and Mobility Solutions

All SmartEdge levels give partners access to Lantronix’s IoT, OOBM and Mobility solutions, which enable their customers to provide intelligent, reliable and secure IoT and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market.

“We are dedicated to the success of our VAR partners. Our partner-centric solutions deliver the fastest path to acquiring new customers, increasing sales and building long-term strategic relationships with their customers,” said Doug Spinella, Director of Worldwide Business Development and Tactical Marketing.

For more information on the Lantronix SmartEdge Partner Program, visit www.lantronix.com/partners .

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of hardware and software solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Out of Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide intelligent, reliable, and secure IoT and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix dramatically simplifies the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

Lantronix’s services and solutions deliver a holistic approach to address its customers’ needs by integrating software and application development, a SaaS management platform, intelligent edge computing, wired, Wi-Fi, and cellular embedded modules and external devices, as well as a wide range of sensors and trackers. Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT stack including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deliver successful IoT and OOBM solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines, data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions and technologies, our acquisitions, our corporate strategy, our new SmartEdge Partner Program , and their potential effects on future business, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2019, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488

© 2020 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG, and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.