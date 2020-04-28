KIRKLAND, Wash., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Revenue was $165.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a 0.6% decrease from $166.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and a 17.3% increase from $141.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.





GAAP gross margin was 55.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with 55.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with 55.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding the impact of $0.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





GAAP operating expenses were $60.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $56.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $46.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding $18.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $39.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding $15.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP operating income was $31.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $21.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $45.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding $18.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.7 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $39.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding $16.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $1.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP other expense, net, was $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with other income, net, of $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding $3.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP income before income taxes was $29.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $25.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $47.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding $18.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $41.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding $16.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP net income was $35.8 million and GAAP earnings per share were $0.77 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $26.2 million and GAAP earnings per share were $0.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) net income was $44.3 million and non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.95 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $37.9 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan income and related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, End Market 2020 2019 Computing and storage $ 51,957 $ 39,188 Automotive 23,312 20,517 Industrial 25,237 21,340 Communications 27,870 22,182 Consumer 37,402 38,136 Total $ 165,778 $ 141,363

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, Product Family 2020 2019 DC to DC $ 156,875 $ 132,711 Lighting Control 8,903 8,652 Total $ 165,778 $ 141,363

“We are not immune to the macro-economic reality, but our long-term growth prospects remain intact," said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS. “We will continue to execute our plan and are prepared to manage the volatility of future customer demand.”

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’ financial targets for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020:

Revenue in the range of $167 million to $173 million.





GAAP gross margin between 55.0% and 55.6%. Non-GAAP (1) gross margin between 55.3% and 55.9%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.





GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $60.9 million and $64.9 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $43.4 million and $45.4 million, which excludes an estimate of stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $17.5 million to $19.5 million.





Total stock-based compensation expense of $18.1 million to $20.1 million.





Litigation expenses ranging between $1.7 million and $2.1 million.





Interest income of $1.7 million to $1.9 million.





Fully diluted shares outstanding between 45.8 million and 47.8 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income (expense), net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS' core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.

Conference Call

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS' products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS' schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; our ability to manage our inventory levels; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adopting of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak first identified in December 2019, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS' financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,880 $ 172,960 Short-term investments 334,386 282,437 Accounts receivable, net 54,341 52,704 Inventories 131,499 127,500 Other current assets 29,679 19,605 Total current assets 704,785 655,206 Property and equipment, net 236,807 228,315 Long-term investments 3,057 3,138 Goodwill 6,571 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 13,821 17,193 Other long-term assets 42,463 45,952 Total assets $ 1,007,504 $ 956,375 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,752 $ 27,271 Accrued compensation and related benefits 18,633 26,164 Other accrued liabilities 56,110 44,790 Total current liabilities 112,495 98,225 Income tax liabilities 37,596 37,596 Other long-term liabilities 44,223 47,063 Total liabilities 194,314 182,884 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 44,715 and 43,616, respectively 581,736 549,517 Retained earnings 241,465 229,450 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,011 ) (5,476 ) Total stockholders’ equity 813,190 773,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,007,504 $ 956,375

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 165,778 $ 141,363 Cost of revenue 74,331 63,357 Gross profit 91,447 78,006 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,956 25,458 Selling, general and administrative 32,164 30,553 Litigation expense 2,341 278 Total operating expenses 60,461 56,289 Income from operations 30,986 21,717 Other income (expense), net (1,714 ) 3,341 Income before income taxes 29,272 25,058 Income tax benefit (6,484 ) (1,123 ) Net income $ 35,756 $ 26,181 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.58 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 44,455 42,749 Diluted 46,670 45,232





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 557 $ 531 Research and development 4,370 4,429 Selling, general and administrative 13,635 11,050 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,562 $ 16,010





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 35,756 $ 26,181 Net income as a percentage of revenue 21.6 % 18.5 % Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 18,562 16,010 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 51 Deferred compensation plan (income) expense 94 (136 ) Tax effect (10,079 ) (4,197 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 44,333 $ 37,909 Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue 26.7 % 26.8 % Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.84 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 44,455 42,749 Diluted 46,670 45,232





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 91,447 $ 78,006 Gross margin 55.2 % 55.2 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 557 531 Deferred compensation plan income (54 ) - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 51 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 91,950 $ 78,588 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.5 % 55.6 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Total operating expenses $ 60,461 $ 56,289 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (18,005 ) (15,479 ) Deferred compensation plan (expense) income 3,602 (1,799 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 46,058 $ 39,011





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Total operating income $ 30,986 $ 21,717 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation expense 18,562 16,010 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 51 Deferred compensation plan (income) expense (3,656 ) 1,799 Non-GAAP operating income $ 45,892 $ 39,577





RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Total other income (expense), net $ (1,714 ) $ 3,341 Adjustments to reconcile other income (expense), net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan (income) expense 3,750 (1,935 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 2,036 $ 1,406





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Total income before income taxes $ 29,272 $ 25,058 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation expense 18,562 16,010 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 51 Deferred compensation plan (income) expense 94 (136 ) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 47,928 $ 40,983





2020 SECOND QUARTER OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ending June 30, 2020 Low High Gross margin 55.0 % 55.6 % Adjustments to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.3 % 55.9 %



