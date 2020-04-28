Added 319 new enterprise platform customers and 24 net new six-figure customers

Revenue of $102.6 million, up 28% year-over-year

Net cash provided by operating activities of $4.5 million

Free cash flow of $3.9 million, which is our first quarter of positive free cash flow as a public company

COLUMBIA, Md., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"In this unprecedented time and incredibly uncertain environment, Tenable has delivered a successful first quarter," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "Our highly resilient and deeply committed team has come together to deliver impressive top- and bottom-line results, highlighted by our first quarter of positive free cash flow. We believe our Cyber Exposure solutions continue to be strategic, and we are well positioned to serve our customers' needs as their risk profiles continue to evolve."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $102.6 million, representing a 28% increase year-over-year.

Calculated current billings was $99.2 million, representing a 22% increase year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $21.7 million, compared to a loss of $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.7 million, compared to a loss of $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss was $23.0 million, compared to a loss of $21.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, consistent with the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $8.8 million, compared to a loss of $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.09, compared to a loss per share of $0.13 in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $226.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $212.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.5 million, compared to $0.9 million net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow was $3.9 million, compared to $(3.2) million in the first quarter of 2019.

Both cash flows from operating activities and free cash flow included a reduction related to employee stock purchase plan activity of $3.7 million and $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The first quarter of 2020 also included $0.7 million of acquisition-related payments for Indegy and $0.1 million of capital expenditures for our new headquarters.

Recent Business Highlights

Added 319 new enterprise platform customers and 24 net new six-figure customers.

Unveiled new Tenable.io ® Web Application Scanning product enhancements to help enterprises secure the web applications that power the digital economy and represent the most common cyber attack threat they face.

Web Application Scanning product enhancements to help enterprises secure the web applications that power the digital economy and represent the most common cyber attack threat they face. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Tenable launched a program designed to help customers secure their remote workforces: Extended all Tenable.io licenses to cover additional assets through June 15 to assist with remote workforce transition. Offered Tenable.io licenses with agent scanning to Tenable.sc™ and Nessus ® customers through June 15. Coordinated weekly virtual webinars with Tenable’s principal engineers which included tips on how to set up agent scanning, deployment best practices and live Q&A with experts to help address specific queries.



Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2020, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $101.0 million to $103.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $5.5 million to $3.5 million.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $6.0 million to $4.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.06 to $0.04.

99.8 million basic weighted average shares outstanding.

Given the uncertainty around the duration of the current public health crisis and its impact on the overall economy, there is a wide range of outcomes for this year. As such, we are withdrawing our 2020 guidance for revenue, calculated current billings, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which we provided on February 4, 2020.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . A replay of the webcast will be available until May 12, 2020.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Andrea DiMarco

investors@tenable.com

Media Relations

Cayla Baker

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share: We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. We use non-GAAP net loss to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Revenue $ 102,648 $ 80,301 Cost of revenue(1) 18,701 13,226 Gross profit 83,947 67,075 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 59,855 52,689 Research and development(1) 26,831 21,935 General and administrative(1) 18,933 15,136 Total operating expenses 105,619 89,760 Loss from operations (21,672 ) (22,685 ) Interest income, net 734 1,556 Other expense, net (960 ) (214 ) Loss before income taxes (21,898 ) (21,343 ) Provision for income taxes 1,079 97 Net loss $ (22,977 ) $ (21,440 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 98,855 93,738

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 747 $ 652 Sales and marketing 4,496 3,366 Research and development 2,948 2,030 General and administrative 4,844 3,271 Total stock-based compensation $ 13,035 $ 9,319





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,769 $ 74,363 Short-term investments 118,924 137,904 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $399 and $764 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 74,378 94,827 Deferred commissions 28,751 28,499 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,632 27,369 Total current assets 355,454 362,962 Property and equipment, net 30,534 26,847 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 41,991 43,766 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,283 42,847 Intangible assets, net 14,929 15,508 Goodwill 54,138 54,138 Other assets 11,245 12,544 Total assets $ 549,574 $ 558,612 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,404 $ 1,732 Accrued expenses 14,536 8,436 Accrued compensation 23,357 36,634 Deferred revenue 270,916 274,348 Operating lease liabilities 4,866 5,209 Other current liabilities 750 1,284 Total current liabilities 318,829 327,643 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 87,175 88,779 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 40,301 40,663 Other liabilities 2,893 2,622 Total liabilities 449,198 459,707 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 100,003 and 98,587 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 1,000 986 Additional paid-in capital 687,311 662,990 Accumulated other comprehensive income 163 50 Accumulated deficit (588,098 ) (565,121 ) Total stockholders’ equity 100,376 98,905 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 549,574 $ 558,612





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (22,977 ) $ (21,440 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,678 1,622 Stock-based compensation 13,035 9,319 Deferred income taxes 41 — Other 474 (284 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 20,813 11,104 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,663 1,374 Deferred commissions 1,523 (377 ) Other assets 2,155 54 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,669 3,372 Accrued compensation (13,277 ) (7,233 ) Deferred revenue (5,036 ) 2,002 Other current liabilities (535 ) (429 ) Other liabilities 266 42 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,492 (874 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (614 ) (2,306 ) Purchases of short-term investments (58,831 ) (53,915 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 78,175 41,750 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,730 (14,471 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments under finance lease obligations (4 ) (4 ) Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 7,307 8,579 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,978 9,878 Net cash provided by financing activities 11,281 18,453 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,097 ) (258 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 33,406 2,850 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 74,665 165,378 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 108,071 $ 168,228







TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Subscription revenue $ 86,390 $ 64,737 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 13,419 13,527 Professional services and other revenue 2,839 2,037 Revenue(1) $ 102,648 $ 80,301

_______________

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 93% and 91% of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Revenue $ 102,648 $ 80,301 Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period 270,916 214,508 Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period (274,348 ) (213,644 ) Calculated current billings $ 99,216 $ 81,165





Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,492 $ (874 ) Purchases of property and equipment (614 ) (2,306 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 3,878 $ (3,180 )

________________

(1) Free cash flow included a reduction related to employee stock purchase plan activity of $3.7 million and $4.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The three months ended March 31, 2020 also included $0.7 million of acquisition-related payments for Indegy and $0.1 million of capital expenditures for our new headquarters.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Loss from operations $ (21,672 ) $ (22,685 ) Stock-based compensation 13,035 9,319 Acquisition-related expenses 339 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 579 151 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (7,719 ) $ (13,215 ) Operating margin (21 )% (28 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (8 )% (16 )%





Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (22,977 ) $ (21,440 ) Acquisition-related expenses 339 — Stock-based compensation 13,035 9,319 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 198 (649 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 579 151 Non-GAAP net loss $ (8,826 ) $ (12,619 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) Acquisition-related expenses — — Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.10 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) — — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 0.01 — Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 98,855 93,738

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2) The tax impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets is not material.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 83,947 $ 67,075 Stock-based compensation 747 652 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 579 151 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 85,273 $ 67,878 Gross margin 82 % 84 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 % 85 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Sales and marketing expense $ 59,855 $ 52,689 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,496 3,366 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 55,359 $ 49,323 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue 54 % 61 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Research and development expense $ 26,831 $ 21,935 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,948 2,030 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 23,883 $ 19,905 Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue 23 % 25 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 General and administrative expense $ 18,933 $ 15,136 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,844 3,271 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 339 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,750 $ 11,865 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue 13 % 15 %





Forecasted Non-GAAP Loss from Operations Three Months Ending

June 30, 2020 (in millions) Low High Forecasted loss from operations $ (22.3 ) $ (20.3 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 16.2 16.2 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.6 0.6 Forecasted non-GAAP loss from operations $ (5.5 ) $ (3.5 )



