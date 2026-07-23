Tenable Joins Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program as an Exposure Management Partner for Vulnerability Management Customers

COLUMBIA, Md., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced that it has joined Cisco’s SolutionsPlus program to offer its unified exposure management capabilities to Cisco customers. This partnership provides global enterprises with a fast, proven transition to an industry-leading exposure management platform without losing critical visibility into enterprise risk.

As a leader in open and connected AI-powered exposure management platforms, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform delivers visibility, insight and action across the entire attack surface, empowering organizations to reduce risk with speed and precision.

Tenable One enables Cisco customers to gain immediate access to unified exposure data from Tenable native sensors, over 330 integrations and custom data sources, delivering the context needed for precise prioritization. Equipped with Tenable Hexa AI , the platform's agentic AI engine, Tenable One transforms exposure intelligence into coordinated, end-to-end action at machine speed. The secure migration path provides continuous coverage, eliminating the gap in organizations’ defenses that attackers target.

“Our partnership with Cisco offers Cisco Vulnerability Management customers a clear, modernization path to evolve their preemptive defenses,” said Ray Komar, vice president of Cloud and Technology Alliances, Tenable. “As customers transition to the Tenable One platform, they gain more than deep visibility and contextualized exposure insights, they gain a powerful risk reduction force that helps them stay ahead of attackers in the AI era.”

Tenable is dedicated to supporting Cisco customers’ smooth transition to Tenable One. Tenable Professional Services works with customers to accelerate deployment and integration, aligning with unique organizational needs and goals, and optimize services to maximize value and efficiency.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .