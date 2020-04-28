TORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 after markets close on:



Friday, May 15, 2020

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer on:

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local / International: (416) 340-2216

North American Toll Free: (800) 273-9672

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available an hour and a half prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, click on “Investor Relations” and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences. The live call will also be available as a webcast. Please visit www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, go to the “Investor Relations” home page and access the link at the top of the page.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local / international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 6465663#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, May 28, 2020. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact: