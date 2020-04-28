WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $6.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $6.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
“We are proud of our first quarter financial results as we navigate through these unprecedented times,” said Douglas Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “While continuing to manage our financial well-being, we maintain a devout focus on keeping our employees, customers, and communities safe. As shareholders, you should be extremely proud of how our employees have accepted the challenges presented by the pandemic and continued to service and exceed the expectations of our customers.”
Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)
Community Banking Segment
Mortgage Banking Segment
Recent Developments:
COVID-19 Pandemic and the CARES Act
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic and social disruption on an unprecedented scale. While some industries have been impacted more severely than others, all businesses have been impacted to some degree. This disruption has resulted in the shuttering of businesses across the country, significant job loss, and aggressive measures by the federal government. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act was signed into law at the end of March 2020 as a $2 trillion legislative package. The goal of the CARES Act is to prevent a severe economic downturn through various measures, including direct financial aid to American families and economic stimulus to significantly impacted industry sectors. In addition to the general impact of COVID-19, certain provisions of the CARES Act as well as other recent legislative and regulatory relief efforts are expected to have an impact on our operations. While it is not possible to know the full universe or extent of these impacts as of the date this filing, we are disclosing potentially material items of which we are aware.
Business Continuity Plan
The Company maintains a team to respond to, prepare, and execute responses to unforeseen circumstances, such as, natural disasters and pandemics. Upon the pandemic declaration, the Company deployed a successful remote working strategy, provided timely communication to team members and customers, implemented protocols for team member safety, and initiated strategies for monitoring and responding to local COVID-19 impacts – including customer relief efforts. The Company’s preparedness efforts, coupled with quick and decisive plan implementation, resulted in minimal impacts to operations as a result of COVID-19. Prior technology planning resulted in the successful deployment of the majority of our operational teams to a remote environment. Due to the nature of their functions, select team members continue to operate from physical Company locations, while effectively employing social distancing standards. No material operational or internal control challenges or risks have been identified to date. As of March 31, 2020, we do not anticipate significant challenges to our ability to maintain our systems and controls in light of the measures we have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Company does not currently face any material resource constraints through the implementation of our business continuity plans.
Community Bank Retail operations
The Company is committed to assisting our customers and communities in this time of need. Our retail bank branch locations have converted to drive-up only in order to ensure the health and safety of our customers and team members. The branches have been supplied with gloves and disinfectant materials for lobby, drive-up and ATM equipment. We continue to serve our customers that need emergency branch access. The Company has been able to open and close accounts effectively, through its drive-up facilities and our Call Center is successfully managing the volume of incoming calls. The Company continues to monitor the safety of our staff. With reduced access to the lobby, our staffing is adequate to address the requests for time off by any of our employees who are impacted by health or child care issues.
Mortgage Banking Segment
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant disruption to the mortgage banking market. As such, that disruption presents the potential to increase the magnitude of risk inherent in this line of business, including the following:
About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.
Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|For The Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|17,687
|$
|17,104
|Mortgage-related securities
|702
|759
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|1,063
|1,309
|Total interest income
|19,452
|19,172
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|4,318
|3,990
|Borrowings
|2,608
|2,246
|Total interest expense
|6,926
|6,236
|Net interest income
|12,526
|12,936
|Provision for loan losses
|785
|(680
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|11,741
|13,616
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on loans and deposits
|481
|379
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|353
|344
|Mortgage banking income
|30,406
|23,359
|Other
|224
|175
|Total noninterest income
|31,464
|24,257
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|24,401
|20,639
|Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment
|2,741
|2,776
|Advertising
|900
|958
|Data processing
|1,006
|769
|Communications
|338
|328
|Professional fees
|717
|695
|Real estate owned
|11
|32
|Loan processing expense
|1,076
|805
|Other
|2,903
|2,347
|Total noninterest expenses
|34,093
|29,349
|Income before income taxes
|9,112
|8,524
|Income tax expense
|2,241
|1,982
|Net income
|$
|6,871
|$
|6,542
|Income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.25
|Diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.24
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|25,405
|26,499
|Diluted
|25,612
|26,720
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Cash
|$
|41,864
|$
|52,814
|Federal funds sold
|9,473
|12,704
|Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments
|7,787
|8,782
|Cash and cash equivalents
|59,124
|74,300
|Securities available for sale (at fair value)
|171,489
|178,476
|Loans held for sale (at fair value)
|262,736
|220,123
|Loans receivable
|1,409,378
|1,388,031
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|13,226
|12,387
|Loans receivable, net
|1,396,152
|1,375,644
|Office properties and equipment, net
|24,621
|25,028
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)
|22,950
|21,150
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|70,018
|69,665
|Real estate owned, net
|702
|748
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|48,571
|31,213
|Total assets
|$
|2,056,363
|$
|1,996,347
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|135,234
|$
|130,063
|Money market and savings deposits
|221,464
|197,942
|Time deposits
|729,370
|739,771
|Total deposits
|1,086,068
|1,067,776
|Borrowings
|522,180
|483,562
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|12,966
|4,212
|Other liabilities
|62,521
|47,111
|Total liabilities
|1,683,735
|1,602,661
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|263
|271
|Additional paid-in capital
|198,579
|211,997
|Retained earnings
|188,614
|197,393
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(16,320
|)
|(16,617
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|1,492
|642
|Total shareholders' equity
|372,628
|393,686
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,056,363
|$
|1,996,347
|Share Information
|Shares outstanding
|26,275
|27,148
|Book value per share
|$
|14.18
|$
|14.50
|Closing market price
|$
|14.54
|$
|19.03
|Price to book ratio
|102.54
|%
|131.24
|%
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|12,526
|$
|13,126
|$
|13,154
|$
|12,981
|$
|12,936
|Provision for loan losses
|785
|(170
|)
|(80
|)
|30
|(680
|)
|Total noninterest income
|31,464
|33,809
|37,494
|35,190
|24,257
|Total noninterest expense
|34,093
|35,337
|36,232
|35,355
|29,349
|Income before income taxes
|9,112
|11,768
|14,496
|12,786
|8,524
|Income tax expense
|2,241
|2,974
|3,572
|3,143
|1,982
|Net income
|$
|6,871
|$
|8,794
|$
|10,924
|$
|9,643
|$
|6,542
|Income per share – basic
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.25
|Income per share – diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.24
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.62
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets - QTD
|1.37
|%
|1.75
|%
|2.17
|%
|1.95
|%
|1.39
|%
|Return on average equity - QTD
|7.07
|%
|8.91
|%
|11.15
|%
|9.96
|%
|6.65
|%
|Net interest margin - QTD
|2.68
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.93
|%
|Return on average assets - YTD
|1.37
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.39
|%
|Return on average equity - YTD
|7.07
|%
|9.14
|%
|9.21
|%
|8.28
|%
|6.65
|%
|Net interest margin - YTD
|2.68
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.93
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Past due loans to total loans
|0.78
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.46
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.48
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.49
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.36
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.44
|%
|Allowance for loan loss to loans receivable
|0.94
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.91
|%
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Average balances
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|$
|1,562,097
|$
|1,573,190
|$
|1,579,575
|$
|1,552,199
|$
|1,477,991
|Mortgage related securities
|112,089
|110,426
|114,051
|114,537
|115,674
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments
|206,485
|183,447
|169,621
|180,111
|194,669
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,880,671
|1,867,063
|1,863,247
|1,846,847
|1,788,334
|Noninterest-earning assets
|132,283
|125,904
|137,723
|136,263
|125,396
|Total assets
|$
|2,012,954
|$
|1,992,967
|$
|2,000,970
|$
|1,983,110
|$
|1,913,730
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand accounts
|$
|39,886
|$
|38,650
|$
|37,015
|$
|35,744
|$
|36,268
|Money market, savings, and escrow accounts
|218,942
|215,332
|206,474
|193,542
|176,237
|Certificates of deposit
|734,147
|737,726
|739,544
|736,798
|735,471
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|992,975
|991,708
|983,033
|966,084
|947,976
|Borrowings
|495,595
|485,482
|509,099
|504,940
|438,905
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,488,570
|1,477,190
|1,492,132
|1,471,024
|1,386,881
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|92,627
|85,815
|86,849
|91,545
|97,951
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|40,609
|38,580
|33,130
|32,143
|30,027
|Total liabilities
|1,621,806
|1,601,585
|1,612,111
|1,594,712
|1,514,859
|Equity
|391,148
|391,382
|388,859
|388,398
|398,871
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,012,954
|$
|1,992,967
|$
|2,000,970
|$
|1,983,110
|$
|1,913,730
|Average Yield/Costs (annualized)
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|4.55
|%
|4.68
|%
|4.66
|%
|4.66
|%
|4.69
|%
|Mortgage related securities
|2.52
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.66
|%
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments
|2.07
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.50
|%
|2.73
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.16
|%
|4.31
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.32
|%
|4.35
|%
|Demand accounts
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|Money market and savings accounts
|0.78
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.63
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2.13
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.24
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.04
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.75
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.71
|%
|Borrowings
|2.12
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.06
|%
|2.08
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.87
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.82
|%
|COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|12,908
|$
|13,472
|$
|13,885
|$
|13,530
|$
|13,132
|Provision for loan losses
|750
|(200
|)
|(150
|)
|-
|(700
|)
|Total noninterest income
|1,028
|1,645
|1,415
|1,079
|881
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|5,168
|4,693
|4,075
|4,671
|4,756
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|1,014
|894
|942
|944
|972
|Advertising
|248
|317
|202
|220
|181
|Data processing
|605
|583
|588
|493
|457
|Communications
|97
|93
|90
|93
|82
|Professional fees
|198
|162
|223
|160
|268
|Real estate owned
|11
|(251
|)
|24
|19
|32
|Loan processing expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|580
|498
|583
|635
|489
|Total noninterest expense
|7,921
|6,989
|6,727
|7,235
|7,237
|Income before income taxes
|5,265
|8,328
|8,723
|7,374
|7,476
|Income tax expense
|1,154
|2,033
|1,982
|1,594
|1,687
|Net income
|$
|4,111
|$
|6,295
|$
|6,741
|$
|5,780
|$
|5,789
|Efficiency ratio - QTD
|56.84
|%
|46.23
|%
|43.97
|%
|49.52
|%
|51.64
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD
|56.84
|%
|47.74
|%
|48.27
|%
|50.56
|%
|51.64
|%
|MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|(379
|)
|$
|(399
|)
|$
|(774
|)
|$
|(529
|)
|$
|(208
|)
|Provision for loan losses
|35
|30
|70
|30
|20
|Total noninterest income
|30,798
|32,440
|36,535
|34,364
|23,571
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|19,387
|21,975
|23,616
|22,579
|16,060
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|1,727
|1,627
|1,687
|1,736
|1,804
|Advertising
|652
|734
|711
|743
|777
|Data processing
|395
|402
|411
|372
|308
|Communications
|241
|227
|268
|260
|246
|Professional fees
|505
|1,000
|688
|620
|426
|Real estate owned
|-
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Loan processing expense
|1,076
|746
|858
|879
|805
|Other
|2,552
|1,918
|1,725
|1,186
|1,912
|Total noninterest expense
|26,535
|28,659
|29,964
|28,375
|22,338
|Income before income taxes
|3,849
|3,352
|5,727
|5,430
|1,005
|Income tax expense
|1,080
|921
|1,584
|1,545
|286
|Net income
|$
|2,769
|$
|2,431
|$
|4,143
|$
|3,885
|$
|719
|Efficiency ratio - QTD
|87.23
|%
|89.44
|%
|83.79
|%
|83.86
|%
|95.61
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD
|87.23
|%
|87.47
|%
|86.79
|%
|88.66
|%
|95.61
|%
|Loan originations
|$
|708,840
|$
|777,073
|$
|851,297
|$
|793,254
|$
|501,432
|Purchase
|68.3
|%
|72.1
|%
|79.0
|%
|87.6
|%
|89.9
|%
|Refinance
|31.7
|%
|27.9
|%
|21.0
|%
|12.4
|%
|10.1
|%
|Gross margin on loans sold(1)
|4.08
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.30
|%
|4.29
|%
|4.57
|%
|(1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES
