



Record results despite COVID-19 impact in Western Europe





First quarter 2020

Net turnover amounted to SEK 7,450 M (6,874), an increase of 8 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 279 M (238).

The figures were positively affected by strong growth in the Service Business, but negatively by fully or partially closed businesses in Western Europe, due to the spread of COVID-19 during March.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 167 M (154) and earnings per share to SEK 1.65 (1.50).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 258 M (342).



January – December 2019

Net turnover amounted to SEK 29,508 M (28,382).

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,239 M (1,034).

Profit for the year amounted to SEK 807 M (734) and earnings per share to SEK 8.00 (7.25).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 577 M (542).

Events after the balance sheet date

Since the end of the quarter, COVID-19 has continued to spread, and this is negatively impacting on the company’s operations.





Contact

For further information please contact:

Gothenburg, 29 April 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has 135 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. The Service Business comprises workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars and transport vehicles, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and Alpine and transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.

