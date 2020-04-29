Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 22 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 April 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 22 – 28 April 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 11,047 14,548,924 22 April 2020 150 1,278.85 191,828 23 April 2020 150 1,290.23 193,535 24 April 2020 150 1,272.63 190,895 27 April 2020 150 1,285.40 192,810 28 April 2020 150 1,296.13 194,420 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 11,797 15,512,410





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 173,700 239,120,208 22 April 2020 2,500 1,320.11 3,300,275 23 April 2020 2,000 1,341.30 2,682,600 24 April 2020 2,000 1,327.24 2,654,480 27 April 2020 2,000 1,354.20 2,708,400 28 April 2020 1,000 1,387.49 1,387,490 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 183,200 251,853,453

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 11,797 A shares and 250,478

B shares corresponding to 1.19 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 22 – 28 April 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments