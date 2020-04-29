Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 22 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

29 April 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 22 – 28 April 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]11,047 14,548,924
22 April 20201501,278.85191,828
23 April 20201501,290.23193,535
24 April 20201501,272.63190,895
27 April 20201501,285.40192,810
28 April 20201501,296.13194,420
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)11,797 15,512,410


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]173,700 239,120,208
22 April 20202,5001,320.113,300,275
23 April 20202,0001,341.302,682,600
24 April 20202,0001,327.242,654,480
27 April 20202,0001,354.202,708,400
28 April 20201,0001,387.491,387,490
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)183,200 251,853,453

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 11,797 A shares and 250,478
B shares corresponding to 1.19 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 22 – 28 April 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments