ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 22 – 28 April 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|11,047
|14,548,924
|22 April 2020
|150
|1,278.85
|191,828
|23 April 2020
|150
|1,290.23
|193,535
|24 April 2020
|150
|1,272.63
|190,895
|27 April 2020
|150
|1,285.40
|192,810
|28 April 2020
|150
|1,296.13
|194,420
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|11,797
|15,512,410
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|173,700
|239,120,208
|22 April 2020
|2,500
|1,320.11
|3,300,275
|23 April 2020
|2,000
|1,341.30
|2,682,600
|24 April 2020
|2,000
|1,327.24
|2,654,480
|27 April 2020
|2,000
|1,354.20
|2,708,400
|28 April 2020
|1,000
|1,387.49
|1,387,490
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|183,200
|251,853,453
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 11,797 A shares and 250,478
B shares corresponding to 1.19 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 22 – 28 April 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
