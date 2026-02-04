Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 07 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 February 2026

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 January – 3 February 2026:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 4,339,500 1,117,471,696 28 January 2026 7,060 216.12 1,525,807 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 4,346,560 1,118,997,503

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,793,416 B shares corresponding to 2.27 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 January – 3 February 2026 is enclosed.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

