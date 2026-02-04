Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 07 – 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
4 February 2026
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 January – 3 February 2026:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|4,339,500
|1,117,471,696
|28 January 2026
|7,060
|216.12
|1,525,807
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|4,346,560
|1,118,997,503
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,793,416 B shares corresponding to 2.27 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 January – 3 February 2026 is enclosed.
This concludes the share buy-back programme.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
