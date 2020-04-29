HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29.4.2020 AT 13:35

Composition of Huhtamäki Oyj’s Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj has resolved upon members of its Committees for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Audit Committee

As members of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Ms. Anja Korhonen (Chairman), Ms. Kerttu Tuomas and Ms. Sandra Turner.

Human Resources Committee

As members of the Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Chairman), Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich.

