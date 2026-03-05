HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 5.3.2026 AT 10:00 EET

Huhtamaki to host a sustainability results call

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference to present its sustainability performance in 2025. The call will be arranged on March 23, 2026, at 15:00 (EET) and will be hosted by Rahul Nene, Head of Sustainability Center of Expertise. The event will be followed by a Q&A session.

With the new annual results call, Huhtamaki wants to increase transparency regarding sustainability by providing a dedicated forum for discussing sustainability performance and ongoing actions.

The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time. A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.events.inderes.com/2025-sustainability

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://events.inderes.com/huhtamaki/2025-sustainability/dial-in

Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/en/investors.

